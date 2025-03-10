The University of New Orleans: An Investment With Lasting Returns

Higher education is changing, but one thing that remains constant is the University of New Orleans’ devotion to powering the engine propelling Louisiana’s workforce.

For over 60 years, the University of New Orleans (UNO) has empowered students to turn education into opportunity. UNO is a special place where students don’t just earn degrees; they gain the skills and experience to support our region’s most critical industries. With the lowest average student debt in the state and some of the strongest income ratios among graduates, a UNO degree isn’t just a credential—it’s an investment with lasting returns.

From business to cybersecurity and AI to future energy and advanced manufacturing, UNO alumni are actively building the industries and opportunities that will provide for future generations. A perfect example? The Wind Scholars Program is a groundbreaking initiative that pairs scholarship-funded coursework with hands-on, paid industry internships, preparing graduates to meet the workforce demands of a fast-growing offshore wind sector. With dedicated tracks in Engineering and Supply Chain, Operations, and Logistics (ScOL), The Wind Scholars Program bridges the gap between academia and industry, with partnerships with leading companies like Entergy, RWE, Gulf Wind Technology, Edison Chouest, and Keystone Engineering.

“This visionary program from UNO reflects our region’s commitment to preparing a workforce ready to lead in the future energy economy,” says Cameron Poole, Energy & Innovation Manager, Greater New Orleans, Inc.

At The Beach at UNO, the region’s only university research park, more than 40 tenants and affiliated companies collaborate with students and faculty to transform ideas into real-world solutions. The impact is clear: half of UNO student internships with Beach tenant companies lead to full-time jobs, while innovative research with faculty and industry partners is advancing the next generation of composite materials designed for wind energy production in the Gulf.

“UNO graduates have the exact skills we need. It’s hard to find that kind of preparation elsewhere,” says Tony Romanos, owner of Louisiana Technology Group ( LATG).

Through The Beach at UNO, the university isn’t just keeping up with industry changes—it’s shaping them. As a Carnegie R2 doctoral university, UNO is recognized for its high research activity, fueling breakthroughs with $20.3 million in research expenditures and dynamic public-private partnerships. This commitment to innovation positions UNO as a key engine of economic growth in Louisiana and beyond. Soon, The Beach will be home to the Louisiana Future Energy Center (LFEC), an EDA-funded initiative that will drive cutting-edge research and next-generation energy technologies—cementing UNO’s role in Louisiana’s energy future.

‘We are paving the way for the graduates that are coming behind us. These students’ skills are adaptable, their careers will be resilient, and their impact undeniable,” says Gary Solomon, UNO alumnus and Chair of the UNO Research & Technology Foundation and Crescent City Bank.

With a dynamic learning environment, industry-focused curriculum, and a powerful network of partners, UNO equips students with more than just a degree – it gives them a competitive edge. Graduates don’t just move on; they lead, innovate, and shape New Orleans and the region, building a legacy of impact.

At UNO, student success fuels regional success—every investment in our students strengthens the future of New Orleans, Louisiana, and beyond.