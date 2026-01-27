The Truitt Law Firm Marks 30 Years

NEW ORLEANS – As The Truitt Law Firm approaches its 30th year in practice, it is defined by representing both plaintiffs and defendants and by a predominantly female leadership.

“When I started the firm, the goal was simple,” said founder Jack E. ‘Bobby’ Truitt. “We were going to prepare every case as if it would be tried to a jury. That mindset has never changed.” Over time, the firm expanded, handling complex personal injury, insurance, and commercial cases in both state and federal courts.

Both Sides of the Docket

The Truitt Law Firm began with a defense-focused practice and, in recent years, has expanded its plaintiff-side work.

- Sponsors -

“Having experience on both sides of the docket makes us better lawyers,” said Truitt. “We understand how cases are evaluated, defended, and ultimately resolved, and that perspective helps us get better results for our clients.” That dual exposure informs strategy, negotiation and trial preparation, particularly in complex litigation where understanding opposing viewpoints can influence outcomes.

A Distinctive Leadership Dynamic

Over time, The Truitt Law Firm has also developed a predominantly female leadership and attorney team, a shift that the firm says occurred organically rather than by design.

“We promote based on talent, work ethic, and results,” Truitt says. “The fact that many of our leaders are women is simply a reflection of who has earned those roles.” He said that makeup has contributed to a collaborative culture centered on mentorship, accountability and professional development.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Trial Experience

Trial work continues to be a central focus of the firm’s practice. Collectively, the firm’s attorneys have tried hundreds of jury and bench trials and bring extensive appellate experience to cases in both state and federal courts.

“Even in cases that settle, trial readiness matters,” Truitt explains. “When the other side knows you’re prepared to go to verdict, it changes the conversation.” That emphasis on preparedness aligns with the firm’s broader litigation strategy, regardless of which side of the docket it occupies.

Loyalty, Opportunity, and Leadership

Truitt also points to long-term attorney retention as an indicator of its internal culture. He said partner Jennifer Cortes-Johnson’s career path is one example. After spending time away from the firm at other law practices, she returned seeking expanded professional growth and leadership responsibility.

- Sponsors -

“I came back because I saw real opportunities to grow as a lawyer and as a leader,” Cortes-Johnson says. “The firm encourages ownership and accountability, and that ultimately led me to return.”

Michelle Davis-Dupas, an attorney who has been with the firm for nearly a decade, says that same environment supports business development and individual initiative.

“There’s a strong emphasis on initiative and professional growth at the firm,” Mayne Dupas says. “As a female attorney, I’ve had the opportunity to grow my own book of business and develop lasting client relationships.” Founder Bobby Truitt says that pattern of retention—and return—is intentional. “When people stay — or come back — it tells you something about the culture,” Truitt says. “We invest in our lawyers, and they invest in the firm.”

Looking Toward the 30-Year Mark

As the firm approaches its 30th anniversary, Truitt says its priorities remain focused on measured growth, trial readiness, and developing the next generation of litigators.

“We’re focused on developing the next generation of trial lawyers and continuing to grow the right way,” Truitt said. “The goal isn’t to be the biggest firm — it’s to be one clients trust when the stakes are highest.”

At the same time, the firm is integrating advanced legal technology, including artificial intelligence, into its practice in a deliberate and selective way. “AI is going to change how law is practiced,” Truitt says. “Used responsibly, it will allow lawyers to work smarter, be more efficient, and spend more time on strategy and advocacy. It’s an exciting moment for the profession, and we intend to be part of shaping what comes next.”

Commitment Beyond the Courtroom

Attorneys and staff are also active in community organizations across the New Orleans area. Members of the firm have held leadership roles within the YMCA, participated in Habitat for Humanity home builds and supported the Children’s Museum of New Orleans among other civic and charitable efforts.

“We’ve always felt a responsibility to give back to the community that has supported us for nearly 30 years,” Truitt says. “Whether it’s leadership, hands-on work, or financial support, we want to be involved in ways that make a real difference.”