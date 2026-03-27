NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The St. Charles Center for Faith + Action announced it has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Henry Luce Foundation in support of its mission to advance justice, foster dialogue, and build community through faith-rooted work.

This funding provides both operational and programmatic support, strengthening the center’s infrastructure while expanding its capacity to develop new initiatives, deepen partnerships, and respond to emerging community needs.

“This investment is a powerful affirmation of the work we are doing and the vision we are building,” said executive director Paige Davis. “It allows us to grow with intention, creating spaces where people can engage across differences, explore faith and justice, and build the skills needed for healing and transformation.”

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The grant will also support the continued development of the Center’s emerging programming focused on bridging divides, cultivating right relationships, and equipping individuals and communities with practical skills for navigating conflict, fostering reconciliation, and building peace. Rooted in both spiritual practice and community-based learning, this work responds to growing isolation and polarization by creating spaces for meaningful connection, dialogue, and collective healing.

With this support, the Center will continue piloting new program formats focused on bridging divides across political, spiritual, and community relationships. The funding also positions the organization to expand its reach through innovative content and storytelling initiatives that center belonging, accountability, and shared humanity.

The St. Charles Center for Faith + Action is a New Orleans-based nonprofit working at the intersection of faith and social justice. Through programming, partnerships, and public engagement, the Center seeks to equip individuals and communities with the tools to address harm, bridge divides, and imagine new possibilities for a more just and connected society.