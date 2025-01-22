Login
Economy

The South Louisiana Economic Council and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana Establish Strategic Alliance

January 22, 2025
Hispanic Chamber
Getty image

THIBODAUX, La. (press release) – The South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC) and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) have formally established a strategic partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This collaboration highlights both organizations’ dedication to fostering economic development, improving quality of life, and enhancing workforce readiness across the Bayou Region.

By combining their respective strengths in economic development, workforce training, and trade relations with Latin America, SLEC and HCCL aim to create new opportunities that will benefit both existing and emerging businesses. With St. Mary Parish in the Bayou Region boasting the second largest Hispanic population in the state, this partnership holds particular significance for local communities seeking to connect with broader Hispanic markets.

“SLEC is committed to driving economic growth and strengthening workforce training in the Bayou Region,” said Christy Zeringue, PCED, President/CEO of the South Louisiana Economic Council. “By joining forces with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana, we can enhance our resources and ultimately serve our local businesses and communities more effectively. This MOU represents a significant step in aligning our efforts for the mutual benefit of everyone in our region.”

“The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana is dedicated to promoting trade relations with Latin America and supporting the advancement of Hispanic business interests,” said Mayra Pineda, President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana. “Our partnership with SLEC will help create vital connections and avenues for growth. We look forward to seeing how this collaboration will positively impact businesses and residents across the Bayou Region.”

Under this MOU, both organizations will develop programs focused on workforce development, entrepreneurship support, and community engagement. By combining resources and expertise, SLEC and HCCL aim to attract investments, boost regional competitiveness, and strengthen the area’s economic foundation.

For more information about the South Louisiana Economic Council, visit www.bayouregion.com. To learn more about the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana, visit www.hispanicchamberla.com.

