The Shop Workspace Announces New South Market Location

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Shop Workspace, a premier, artfully-designed coworking space with locations across the country, has announced a new location in South Market, New Orleans, will open in Spring 2026. The Shop SOMA is the coworking space’s second location in New Orleans, representing a return to the city following national expansion in Brooklyn and Salt Lake City.

Located on the ground floor of The Standard, New Orlean’s premier condominium building, The Shop SOMA offers 6,500 square feet of vibrant coworking space, private offices and conference rooms, along with The Shop’s signature suite of benefits and services.

“As The Shop Workspace continues to expand across the country, bringing its signature emphasis on hospitality, comfort and creativity to prime locations in Brooklyn and Salt Lake City, we are excited to grow our roots deeper into New Orleans where we first started,” said Anne Olsen, Director of Coworking at The Shop Workspace. “The Shop SOMA blends a holistic workplace designed for the most innovative professionals with the energy of South Market, New Orleans’ most dynamic, food-forward neighborhood. We look forward to opening our doors in the Spring and offering our best-in-class space and services to the neighborhood.”

The Shop provides a comprehensive and supportive environment for its members, offering 11 private offices, 12 dedicated desks, 50 commons memberships for access to beautifully designed common areas, two conference rooms, cutting-edge technology, event space, phone booths, mail and business services, an office kitchen, unlimited coffee, espresso, tea, and more. With a prime location in the heart of South Market, The Shop SOMA plugs you into a thriving neighborhood, with great coffee, lunch spots, and after-work hangouts just around the corner, plus convenient parking across the street.

Members of The Shop SOMA unlock access to networking events, programming, meeting rooms and event spaces at the The Shop’s CAC location in New Orleans, access to the Salt Lake City and Brooklyn locations, plus over a hundred coworking spaces across the globe through the League of Extraordinary Coworking Spaces (LeXC).

“Domain has been committed to developing the highest-quality spaces in Downtown New Orleans for nearly fifteen years” said Matt Schwartz, Co-CEO of The Domain Companies. “In creating and growing South Market, we’ve sought to bring the restaurants, retailers, and services that continue to make Downtown a vibrant and engaging place to live and work. The Shop SOMA is an exciting addition to the fabric of the Downtown community.”

The Shop Workspace: Building on a Strong New Orleans Ecosystem

The Shop’s first location in New Orleans has been tremendously popular since opening in 2017, with more than 500 members and 100 percent of office space fully leased for the past year, underscoring the need for a new location in the city. From large New Orleans institutions to small non-profits,

The Shop at the CAC frequently hosts events, always answering the call when its community needs a place to gather. Recent popular events hosted by The Shop include pitch events for up and coming entrepreneurs hosted by the Louisiana Economic Development and GNO, Inc; Urban Land Institute’s Real Estate Diversity Initiative, where ULI trains NOLA locals to become more proficient in real estate development over the course of several workshops; and Startup NOLA NOW, a program where GNO, Inc. pairs local entities with physical spaces to produce programs and events.

Idea Village, a nonprofit dedicated to engaging and supporting the New Orleans business community, operates out of The Shop, creating a hub of innovative activity within the workspace. From IDEAinstitute, a semiannual idea-stage accelerator program to New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), an annual celebration of entrepreneurship, innovation, technology, and culture, The Shop supports Idea Village’s programming that uplifts and empowers NOLA’s entrepreneurs.

Additionally, The Shop is a sponsor of the local chapter of Nucleate, a medical innovation group run by medical students that are focused on developing medical inventions, and regularly hosts networking socials and panel discussions for the group. Women in Tech, New Orleans Game Developers, AgileNOLA, Lacanain Haze, Below C-level, VibeCoding are other businesses that frequently utilize The Shop for business development and events.

Well known New Orleans innovators such as Copado, as well as the Louisiana chapter of the Urban Land Institute, have made The Shop their home, demonstrating the workspace’s value as a place where early-stage entrepreneurs in industries like tech and AI can grow their businesses. The new South Market location will build on this momentum, creating a much-needed opportunity for The Shop community to grow.

The Shop joins existing South Market tenants including:

Morrow’s Steak

Tacos del Cartel

Willa Jean

The Daily Beet

The Now Massage

Paramount

Dahla

District All Day Delicious

Barre 3

86 Avenue

Beacon

Nightwater Medical Center

Sushi by Us

Zeus’ Place

Hair Loft Studio

Blanc Beauty Bar

Hype Haus

The Standard

Terry Dental Aesthetics

Fidelity Bank

The Park

Planet Fitness

CVS

Poke Loa

Upcoming tenants include: Planet Fitness and another upcoming restaurant from Veho Hospitality.

The Shop SOMA will be located at 798 S Rampart St.