The Shade Store Opens in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Shade Store, a national leader in handcrafted custom window treatments, has opened its first New Orleans showroom at 3523 Magazine Street in the Garden District. The 1,650-square-foot space offers a tailored experience for homeowners and design professionals seeking high-end drapery, blinds and shades, all made in the United States.

“The Shade Store officially opened our New Orleans showroom Friday, August 8,” said Tim Straker, Chief Marketing Officer, and Adam Skalman, Vice President of Brand Experience, for The Shade Store. “We have historically had a following in New Orleans even preceding the opening, and the design-obsessed community that has been enthusiastically awaiting a resource like ours has been very welcoming and excited.”

The new showroom pairs The Shade Store’s craftsmanship with New Orleans’ deep architectural heritage, reflecting a shared appreciation for design and detail. Local design consultants are available to guide visitors through every step of the process, from material selection to installation, drawing from a curated range of globally sourced fabrics and finishes.

“We listen closely to our customers, and with New Orleans having such a rich history of design, this special city was a natural place for The Shade Store to expand,” said Straker and Skalman.

Founded in 1946, The Shade Store operates more than 150 showrooms across the country and continues to handcraft all of its products domestically.

“The Shade Store has always designed and crafted our bespoke solutions in the U.S., and this has always been a core brand value,” said Straker and Skalman. “The Shade Store has been crafting window treatments for three generations, and as we’ve grown, we’ve never moved away from our commitment to make it easier to access high-quality, custom solutions.”

Each product reflects The Shade Store’s blend of tradition and innovation. “Designer-quality materials and finishes, obsessive attention to details (brackets, chains, borders, hems, etc.), expertise-led guidance on best design solutions, handcrafted from start to finish, blend of old-world artisan techniques and cutting-edge technology, made to last a lifetime,” said Straker and Skalman.

The showroom’s arrival coincides with a surge in home renovation and luxury residential development throughout the city, making it a timely addition to the region’s design community. It features options tailored for the local climate, including solar shades that provide UV protection and fabrics designed to handle Louisiana’s humidity. Whether working with the character of a historic home or the clean lines of a modern build, The Shade Store aims to deliver custom solutions suited to New Orleans’ distinctive blend of old and new.

The showroom is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday.