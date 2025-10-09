The Second Coming of Canal Street

Sandra Herman, a woman of many titles in the public, private and philanthropic sectors, and one of the most accomplished in Louisiana governance, answered the call – a ‘Call to Action’ for South Louisiana citizens to elicit change.

During a Q and A session last year featuring GNO Inc. CEO Michael Hecht, Herman watched as an audience member asked what could be done about the declining state of Canal Street in downtown New Orleans?

“His face fell, and his shoulders fell, after being so upbeat about the upcoming economic forecast with the Super Bowl coming in and money from the infrastructure bill, and he says, ‘Well, it’s going to take a citizen-led initiative to get anything done,’” Herman recalls. “And I thought, ‘Well, let me give this a try.’ Because one thing I’ve learned over the years is if there’s a need, you can get a following.”

Thus, the ‘Celebrate Canal! Coalition’ was born.

Rooted in the shared mission of restoring Canal Street to its former standing as a ‘must-stop’ destination for residents of New Orleans and its surrounding suburbs, Celebrate Canal! leaders have embraced a sense of urgency in formulating and executing a strategic two-pronged approach needed to reverse Canal Street’s downward trajectory.

Phase 1, Herman says, is already in motion – reintroducing locals to Canal Street through a series of unique and diverse gatherings/events. In doing so, Celebrate Canal! has begun to take hold of the narrative attached to this thoroughfare, showcasing through traditional and digital media exposure of these events that the negative perception of Canal Street doesn’t match reality.

From there, in Phase 2, Herman intends to lean on her two decades of experience securing funding/outside investments on projects designed for the good of the public and shepherding business-attracting government initiatives to kickstart an ambitious yet efficient makeover/overhaul of several high-foot-traffic Canal Street blocks.

“From a historical, commercial, civic, and cultural standpoint, Canal Street has been the most significant and important artery of New Orleans dating back to the 1800s,” says Sandra Lindquist, President of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce. “My grandparents would speak of putting on their white gloves and hats and other formal attire to go shopping and see the shows on Canal Street.

“And, yes, that’s a bygone era, but that doesn’t make Canal Street any less important now,” Lindquist continues. “So, when Sandra Herman sat down with Downtown Development District and us at the New Orleans Chamber and outlined her mission, it was an immediate, ‘YES,’ from us. ‘What do you need? Tell us.’”

In February 2025, the Chamber (with the cooperation of Celebrate Canal!) reformatted its monthly, normally static premier networking event, Chamber After 5, to give patrons a full reintroduction to the charm of Canal Street. Instead of the usual meet-and-greet at a single establishment, this particular Chamber After 5 was a ‘Champagne Stroll’ on Canal, dotted with several participating destinations. To encourage flow and movement, Celebrate Canal! and the Chamber passed out Canal Street destination bingo cards that could be stamped at each stop along the stroll. Despite less-than-ideal weather conditions, 250-300 people attended the event.

Later this fall (likely October 2025), the Chamber and the Coalition will jointly organize a 504ward Dine Around on Canal Street.

“What has become clear to me, talking to those we’ve hosted at these big-time events, is that the magic of Canal Street hasn’t left,” Herman says. “People are taken back in time, but it’s imperative that we create new, lasting, positive memories on Canal for the next generations. This is New Orleans. This is Canal Street. This is the economic engine of the state. So, we’re gonna go, now.

“The two words that are the most important right now are, ‘critical mass,” Herman continues. “If we revitalize one building at a time, it will take decades while the rest of the street deteriorates around it. So, it has to be a comprehensive and simultaneous effort in which entire clusters are revitalized, bringing dining, retail stores and experiential places for locals.”