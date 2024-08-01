The Scalp Spa’s Opening in Mandeville Rooted in a Viral TikTok Trend

Just opened in June, The Scalp Spa in Mandeville offers a suite of scalp-specific treatments catering to those looking for a new option for self care. It’s an idea inspired both by current spa trends, as well as a need for something different, according to scalp specialist Ashley Ingraham, who said her inspiration for the new venture came from social media.

“I kept seeing videos of these scalp spa treatments that looked incredible,” she said. “However, most of the clips I was seeing were at spas in New York City or L.A., and we didn’t have many places in Louisiana doing the service.”

Visitors to The Scalp Spa in Mandeville will receive a unique experience that aims to treat scalp health and increase a person’s overall sense of well-being.

- Sponsors -

“Clients can expect to receive a luxury scalp service that is not only relaxing, but effective in keeping the scalp healthy,” Ingraham said, who noted that “scalp care promotes healthy hair growth, unclogs hair follicles and removes dead skin cells, regulates oil production, and relieves itching, flaking and redness. Relaxation and stress relief is an extra benefit.”

The Scalp Spa currently has two full-time employees, both of whom are licensed and trained as estheticians, with Ingraham also serving as a qualified massage therapist. Plans are in the works for more treatment tables and possibly a larger space as the spa continues to grow.

The spa is equipped with a special scalp bed that allows clients to recline while undergoing treatment, as well as technology that allows clients and estheticians to get an up-close-and-personal look at their scalp health.

“We have a scalp analysis scope that take a microscopic look at the condition of the scalp and hair follicles,” she said. “Most clients have been shocked at seeing up close the dirt, oil and product buildup on their scalp before the service, and seeing how clean and sometimes less red their scalp is after the service,” she said.

The Spa’s “Luxury Scalp Experience and Blow Dry” is $175 and includes a customized treatment with a scalp analysis, double cleanse and soak, mini facial and masque, scalp exfoliation and hair mask, as well as a scalp, neck, chest, arm and hand massage, and conditioning treatment. Gift cards are also available.

According to a February 2024 report from Netshark.com, a single TikTok video may be responsible for the spa treatment concept taking off across the U.S..

- Sponsors -

California’s “[Spa] Cai Xiang Ge, which opened in the middle of 2021, helped the ‘#headspa’ trend in Los Angeles gain momentum when an influencer visited and documented her experience for TikTok. The relaxing video, uploaded in August 2023, has since garnered more than 12.3 million views and more than a million likes, with many viewers expressing their desire to visit a head spa as well.”

The report noted that “Cai Xiang Ge owner Ning Chen told the Los Angeles Times her previous clientele was predominantly 70% Asian and 30% non-Asian, but by summer 2023, this ratio reversed, a shift she attributes to the influence of social media promotion.”

Also noted was that many clients in larger markets visit scalp spas regularly, including “members who come weekly or biweekly for relaxation and scalp maintenance.”

“We recommend [a visit] at least once a month to maintain a healthy scalp. For the most part this experience is great for anyone to get. Our only exception is for someone who currently has extensions in their hair, although it’s great to get the service before extensions are put in.”

The Scalp Spa, located within the Beauty Haus Salon Suites // 1901 U.S. Highway 190 // Suite 20 // Mandeville

Booking: Vagaro.com/thescalpspala // @thescalpspala