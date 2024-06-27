The Royal Sonesta New Orleans Appoints New General Manager

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Royal Sonesta New Orleans announces the appointment of hospitality industry veteran David Bilbe as General Manager. In his role, Bilbe will be responsible for overseeing the 483-key hotel’s day-to-day operations, management, training, and guest satisfaction.

“We are delighted to welcome David to The Royal Sonesta New Orleans to lead our beloved Bourbon Street hotel,” says Michelle Steffens, VP Full-Service Hotel Operations for Sonesta International Hotels. “The depth of his experience will provide a great resource to guide our team and further enhance the hotel’s commitment to our guests through exceptional customer service and unforgettable experiences. We are confident his leadership will drive our hotel to new heights of success, ensuring unparalleled guest satisfaction and continued growth.”

Bilbe comes to Royal Sonesta with over two decades of experience managing and operating U.S. hotels. He joins Royal Sonesta from his previous role at Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, where he served as general manager for the last seven years. During his time at Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, Bilbe was responsible for a team of over 200 associates overseeing all aspects of hotel operations, ensuring top-tier guest satisfaction, facility management and financial results. Prior to this, Bilbe oversaw operations at Westin New Orleans Canal Place Hotel, Loews New Orleans Hotel, Historic Courtyard by Marriott Downtown and International House New Orleans; and held over a decade of sales and marketing positions.

Outside of his management roles, Bilbe has held various positions at multiple professional organizations including French Quarter Festival, Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association, Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, French Quarter Management District, and New Orleans and Company. Bilbe has also been on the receiving end of a few incredible recognitions such as Where Magazine New Orleans’ General Manager of the Year, Loews Hotels’ General Manager of the Year and Sage Hospitality’s Eagle Award.

“For the last twenty years I’ve had the privilege of working across hotels in this great city and falling in love with what the destination has to offer, and I am honored to be joining the team at one of the most iconic and historic hotels in New Orleans,” shares Bilbe. “I look forward to leading my team to success while ensuring a one-of-a-kind New Orleans experience for our guests.”

For more information about The Royal Sonesta New Orleans, visit www.sonesta.com or @royalsonestano. To make a reservation, please call 504-586-0300.