The Roosevelt New Orleans Appoints New General Manager

NEW ORLEANS, LA (press release) – The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel is delighted to announce the appointment of Sebastian Stutz as General Manager. Bringing more than two decades of global hospitality experience to the role, Stutz will oversee all operations at the iconic New Orleans property.

Stutz sees teamwork and fostering a culture of unparalleled service as the key to success at The Roosevelt. “It’s vital to continue building on The Roosevelt’s storied legacy of hospitality through a robust company culture of hospitality and by investing in our team members. This is an iconic and beloved hotel, and as its steward, I look forward to ensuring that it continues to shine as a beacon of New Orleans luxury hospitality for years to come.”

Before arriving at The Roosevelt, Stutz served as the General Manager of the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas where his leadership of the 392-room hotel led to several accolades including a Forbes 5 Star rating and a AAA 5 Diamond Rating. During his time there, the hotel was also recognized as the #1 Hotel in Las Vegas by Travel + Leisure. His current turn at The Roosevelt is, in fact, his second; Stutz previously spent six years at the property—first as Director of Food & Beverage, then as Hotel Manager.

Stutz also served as Hotel Manager of Hilton Riverside before his tenure in Las Vegas. Prior to that, he spent thirteen years with Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, serving in managerial roles in food and beverage for properties in Atlanta, Miami and Montego Bay, Jamaica. He also held various leadership roles with Ritz-Carlton in Germany, Dubai and the US.

Born and raised in Germany, Stutz became interested in hospitality at a young age and studied hotel administration and management at hotel schools in Hansestadt and Rostock. Fluent in German and English, Stutz is dedicated to hotel culture and creativity. Stutz is also an avid runner, completing several marathons. He also uses his free time to develop his artistic skills in the medium of contemporary art and his paintings have been featured in various galleries.

About The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel

Just a few steps away from the French Quarter, the historic Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel is a timeless and storied architectural marvel whose history is synonymous with that of New Orleans itself. Open since 1893, the hotel was once home to Louisiana’s legendary governor, Huey P. Long, and has played host to legendary figures from Sonny and Cher to Marilyn Monroe and several U.S. Presidents.

Today, the historic property boasts 504 guestrooms, including 125 suites, and guests can enjoy a world of rejuvenation and relaxation at the Waldorf Astoria Spa, outdoor pool, and fitness center, as well as indulge at the five food and beverage outlets. The Art Deco-era Sazerac Bar is a destination unto itself, renowned for the storming of The Sazerac Bar in 1949, when women demanded to be served at the bar that previously only welcomed them on Mardi Gras Day. The Sazerac Bar continues its example of changing the tides for the better with its annual September “Stormin’ of the Sazerac” event, celebrating the bold and barrier-breaking women that once stormed the bar.

Additionally, the iconic Blue Room, once graced by renowned musicians including James Brown, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra, is available alongside 23 meeting rooms, ballrooms, and 60,000 sq. ft. of event space for all occasions. For additional information please call 504-648-1200 or visit www.therooseveltneworleans.com

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning portfolio of 34 iconic properties that create a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to sincerely elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences and culinary mastery in landmark destinations around the world. Inspired by their timeless environments, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, the famous Peacock Alley, refined art collections, Michelin-starred dining and elevated in-room amenities.

In addition to the brand’s world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits.