The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery Names GM

NEW ORLEANS — Lanell Duffourc has been appointed general manager of The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, the boutique property in the Warehouse District that blends hospitality with local art and culinary partnerships. With nearly three decades in Louisiana’s hotel and restaurant sector, Duffourc oversees the hotel’s financial operations, staffing, marketing and guest services as part of its management under Provenance Hotels, a Portland-based hospitality group known for art-driven, independently branded properties.

Duffourc began her hospitality career behind the bar at a Holiday Inn, where she discovered an interest in the industry’s fast-paced environment and focus on people. Over 28 years, she advanced through a variety of roles, from food and beverage manager and sales director to human resources and operations leadership, gaining experience across all aspects of hotel management. That hands-on background, she said, gave her “a 360-degree understanding of what makes a property successful — from the back office to the front desk.”

Before joining The Old No. 77, Duffourc led the revitalization of a boutique hotel that had faced declining performance, implementing new staff development and guest-service initiatives that improved satisfaction ratings and financial stability. Her management approach emphasizes collaboration, communication and accountability, with a focus on creating strong internal culture as a foundation for guest service.

At The Old No. 77, Duffourc is responsible for positioning the property within New Orleans’ $10 billion tourism economy through local partnerships and creative programming. The 167-room hotel, housed in a 19th-century warehouse once used as a chandlery, features rotating art exhibits, culinary collaborations with New Orleans chefs and ongoing engagement with the city’s creative community. Provenance Hotels, which operates a portfolio of boutique properties across the United States, identifies The Old No. 77 as one of its cultural anchors in the South.

Duffourc’s focus includes maintaining the property’s authenticity while balancing operational and financial goals in a market shaped by seasonal tourism and weather-related challenges. Her work reflects both business strategy and community connection within the city’s hospitality sector.

Outside of work, Duffourc serves as a founding board member of Rock Beats Cancer, a nonprofit that raises funds to support local musicians undergoing treatment for cancer. She is also an active participant in New Orleans’ arts, food and music scenes, experiences that continue to inform her understanding of the city’s hospitality landscape.

Founded in 2000, Provenance Hotels owns or manages more than a dozen boutique properties in markets including Portland, Seattle, Nashville, Fort Wayne and New Orleans. The company’s portfolio emphasizes locally rooted design and regional partnerships, a business model that aligns with The Old No. 77’s focus on creative collaboration and guest experience.