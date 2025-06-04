The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery Celebrates 10 Years

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Taking its name from its original address and purpose, The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, located at 535 Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, is celebrating 10 years as one of the city’s premiere boutique hotel destinations.

Situated in the artsy downtown Warehouse District, just steps from the French Quarter, the hotel was in fact originally a warehouse for coffee and then a chandlery, trading in goods for sailing voyages dating back to the 1800s. Home to the Ambassador Hotel, the property underwent a complete remodel and officially re-opened as The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery in June 2015.

Then, rising-star Chef Nina Compton, who had participated in Bravo’s Top Chef’s season 11 in New Orleans and fell in love with the city, decided to bring her first restaurant, Compère Lapin to the hotel with an opening date tied to the Old No. 77’s grand opening.

For the past ten years, Old No. 77 and Nina Compton (a 2018 James Beard Award ‘Best Chef: South’ winner) have delighted visitors and locals alike in a welcoming thoughtfully designed setting that offers visitors a taste of New Orleans that defies and exceeds both local and tourist expectations with authenticity and style.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, the hotel and restaurant have announced a number of incentives for those choosing to stay at the property or dine at Compère Lapin including a special Diamond Anniversary Offer, available to book at a three-night minimum stay from June 1 – August 31, 2025, with rates starting at just $157 per night.

Delivering the full NOLA experience, the hotel offer includes a bottle of bubby to toast your getaway and a copy of Chef Nina Compton’s recently released cookbook, Kwéyòl / Creole, for visitors to bring the soulful flavor home. A $200 dining credit is also on offer as part of the package for guests who wish to sample Compton’s award-winning cuisine.

In addition, Compère Lapin is honoring the anniversary with a special prix-fixe Greatest Hits Menu from June 3 – June 30, 2025. Highlighting fan-favorite dishes from the past decade, the four-course menu will be priced at $70 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and reflects the restaurant’s evolution and impact through a curated selection of iconic dishes. For more information and to book the Diamond Anniversary Offer, please visit – old77hotel.

The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery has 167 rooms including three (3) Artist Loft suites, a revolving art gallery in the lobby showcasing local artists, 24-hour fitness center, complimentary bicycle rentals and other welcoming amenities, all in an atmosphere that blends urban character and soulful style.

For more information and reservations, visit www.old77hotel.com or call (504) 527-5271. Follow on Instagram: @Old77_Hotel.

Rooted for nearly 175 years in the heart of New Orleans’ Warehouse Arts District, The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery is a distinctive boutique hotel seamlessly blending modern comfort with the city’s rich, and storied history. Housed within a meticulously restored 19th-century warehouse, the property captures the essence of New Orleans’ unique charm.

In collaboration with Where Y’Art Works, the hotel’s common areas and rooms feature curated displays of local artists’ work, allowing guests to connect with the city’s creative spirit. Exceptional dining experiences, including award-winning Compère Lapin by Chef Nina Compton, along with upscale amenities, and close distance to the vibrant city’s many attractions including museums, parks, restaurants and bars, make The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery a sought-after haven in the Crescent City. The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery is located at 535 Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. For more information, visit www.old77hotel.com; Telephone: (504) 527-5271.