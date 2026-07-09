The Nola Collective Boosts Creator Connections

NEW ORLEANS – As businesses increasingly turn to digital creators to reach customers, The Nola Collective brought together more than 50 New Orleans content creators July 1 for a networking and professional development event focused on expanding brand partnerships and business opportunities.

The Nola Collective’s LinkUp: Creator House Edition, held ahead of the 2026 ESSENCE Festival, featured workshops on brand partnerships, social media strategy, audience analytics and business development while providing opportunities to network with national brands, local businesses and fellow creators and celebrate the city’s growing creator economy.

Bianca Cook, founder and creative director of The Nola Collective, said the event was designed to help creators build sustainable businesses and strengthen connections with companies seeking digital marketing partnerships.

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“People discover restaurants, festivals, musicians, neighborhoods, hotels and small businesses because someone created content about them,” Cook said. “If creators are influencing where people travel, where they spend their money, and how they experience our city, then investing in creators is not simply marketing. It is economic development.”

Cook said attendees produced more than 35 original pieces of content showcasing New Orleans that generated more than 500,000 organic views across social media within one week of the event.

Programming included workshops on brand partnerships, audience analytics and social media strategy led by industry professionals, including Sprout Social Director of Social Marketing Curtis Midkiff. The event also featured sessions with artist and entrepreneur Antoine “ANTWIGADEE!” Barriere and communications executive Lauren Paige Woulard, along with appearances by recording artist Dawn Richard and Emmy Award-winning composer and producer Elvin Ross.

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The Nola Collective: Growing the Marketing Channel

The event comes as businesses increasingly use digital content creators as a marketing channel. The Interactive Advertising Bureau projected U.S. creator economy advertising spending would reach $37 billion in 2025, a 26% increase from the previous year.

Grand View Research estimated the global creator economy at $252.3 billion in 2025 and projected it would grow to $310.4 billion in 2026, reflecting the expansion of independent digital media businesses and brand partnerships.

Cook said local digital content creators should be viewed as entrepreneurs who help promote New Orleans businesses, attractions and cultural events while building sustainable businesses of their own. She said The Nola Collective plans to expand programs that connect content creators with brands while providing education, networking and professional development opportunities. It also aims to strengthen connections between content creators, brands and industry leaders.

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Curtis Midkiff – Sprout Social

Sprout Social served as the lead sponsor. Additional support came from AT&T, African Pride, Level Water, Recess, Waterboy, Steps Event Planning, Above Par Mini Golf, Crescent City Pours and Castle Day Retreat.