Every billion-dollar industrial project begins with thousands of decisions long before construction starts. Among the earliest is how millions of tons of equipment and materials will move from manufacturers around the world to the job site.

As Louisiana prepares for what could be one of its largest waves of industrial investment in decades, Greater New Orleans’ ports, railroads, trucking companies, engineers and logistics providers are working to ensure the region captures as much of that economic activity as possible.

A massive gas turbine destined for a Louisiana industrial site may begin its journey months before it ever reaches the Port of New Orleans. Before it’s loaded onto a ship overseas, new software can model its dimensions against Louisiana’s rail network, determine whether it will clear bridges and curves, recommend the best railcar configuration, and map its route to the job site.

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Yet even as technology transforms freight planning, the industry faces a new reality: Infrastructure demands are growing, driver shortages are tightening capacity, efficiency has become a competitive necessity, and legal risks continue to evolve.

Planning the Next Industrial Wave

Greater New Orleans’ transportation and logistics network sits at the center of a growing pipeline of industrial projects that will require moving millions of tons of equipment and materials across Louisiana over the next several years.

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According to Louisiana Economic Development (LED), the state has surpassed $100 billion in announced capital investment, with another estimated $100 billion to $120 billion in active prospects tied to LNG, petrochemicals, carbon capture, advanced manufacturing and AI data centers.

Louisiana’s opportunity reflects a broader trend. The International Energy Agency projects global energy investment will reach a record $3.3 trillion in 2025, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts record U.S. electricity demand as AI data centers and industrial expansion drive new investment in power generation and infrastructure.

Kristi App, chief commercial officer for the Port of New Orleans, said projects such as Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG facility, UBE’s battery materials plant, Meta’s Richland Parish data center and Hyundai Steel’s manufacturing facility are expected to generate significant cargo opportunities both during construction and long-term through their operations. She said shippers increasingly value resilience and flexibility alongside speed, and Port NOLA’s multimodal transportation network — including access to all six Class I railroads through the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, inland waterways and interstate highways — positions it to efficiently move both container cargo and oversized project cargo.

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For logistics providers, those projects represent far more than construction jobs. Every new facility depends on a carefully choreographed flow of oversized equipment, structural steel, pipe, electrical components and other materials arriving on schedule.

“When a company is building a plant, you have to visualize all the components, material and equipment to build and operate it,” said Greg Rusovich, CEO of Transoceanic Development and chair of the Louisiana Board of International Commerce. “We move the cargo from wherever it’s being procured globally through U.S. Customs, through Louisiana ports and to the job sites. It’s called a turnkey logistics service.”

Rusovich, whose family founded Transoceanic Shipping Company, spent decades moving American products overseas. Today, he says the flow has largely reversed.

“Now materials are coming into Louisiana, and that’s where I’m really focused.”

Rusovich’s Transoceanic Development partnered with Houston-based UTC Overseas earlier this year to launch UTC Transoceanic, a New Orleans-based joint venture focused on supporting Louisiana’s growing pipeline of energy, power and industrial infrastructure projects.

“We’ve seen a reshoring in the U.S., an industrial investment surge, with a lot of the new investment in the energy sector,” he said.

Rusovich argues that Greater New Orleans’ ports, rail connections and logistics expertise position the region to capture more of the work generated by Louisiana’s expanding industrial pipeline.

“Overseas companies are still thinking the process is to ship to Houston or Mobile or Beaumont, then truck over to a Louisiana project,” he said. “No, that’s not how it works. You’ve got to use Louisiana ports, Louisiana infrastructure and Louisiana companies. It’s really important that Louisiana companies get this work.”

Planning with Greater Certainty

Winning those projects increasingly depends on information as much as infrastructure.

Earlier this year, UTC Transoceanic partnered with the Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad to deploy an AI-powered rail-planning system that creates a digital model of the railroad network, allowing oversized industrial cargo to be evaluated before it ever arrives in Louisiana.

Massive gas turbines, transformers and other equipment often require weeks of engineering studies to determine whether they can safely travel through rail clearances, bridges and curves on their journey from port to project site.

“From a logistics point of view on the rail side, it could (previously) take four to six weeks for the analysis,” Rusovich said. “Now it’s a couple of hours.”

The technology allows manufacturers and project developers to upload a digital model of their equipment and quickly determine whether it can move through Louisiana’s rail network, identify the appropriate railcar configuration and evaluate routing options in advance. Those answers can influence not only how a shipment moves, but also whether additional equipment is routed through Louisiana as part of the same project.

Rusovich believes that capability can strengthen Louisiana’s position as a gateway for industrial project cargo by giving customers greater confidence early in the planning process.

“As a result of this AI capability, we’ll attract cargo that otherwise wouldn’t have come through New Orleans,” he said. “Once a shipper decides to bring a large gas turbine through Louisiana, it makes sense to route the rest of the project’s equipment through Louisiana as well, rather than sending it through Houston.”

Demand Returns but Capacity Tightens

Planning freight is only the first step. Once cargo begins arriving, it still must be moved efficiently from ports and rail terminals to construction sites across Louisiana.

As industrial projects move from planning to construction, transportation companies say freight demand is beginning to accelerate after several years of softer market conditions.

“As we mark our 55th year in business, the most significant development of the past year has been a clear turn in the freight market,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at transportation and logistics company Averitt Express. “After roughly four years of soft volumes and excess capacity across the carrier base, we’ve moved into a period of rising demand and real strain on industry capacity, driven above all by driver availability.”

Williams said the tightening labor market reflects a combination of stricter enforcement of commercial driver licensing requirements, English-language proficiency standards and federal rules limiting when foreign drivers can haul freight between destinations within the United States.

As competition for qualified drivers has intensified, Averitt has stepped up recruiting at its St. Rose location while continuing to invest in new facilities, warehousing, port operations and more than 260 new trucks to support anticipated growth.

Williams said much of that growth is expected to come from the same sectors driving Louisiana’s unprecedented pipeline of industrial investment.

“One clear driver is the industrial sector, and data center construction in particular,” Williams said. “That activity is generating real freight, and a meaningful share of it moves through Gulf and Southeastern ports, including New Orleans.”

More Projects Mean More Complexity

In order to keep construction on schedule, road usage, utility capacity, power systems, environmental reviews and permitting should all come together at the right time. Meeting those demands is reshaping the work of engineering firms helping deliver Louisiana’s next generation of industrial projects.

“The biggest challenge facing the logistics and transportation industry right now is the increasing complexity of delivering infrastructure at the speed the market demands,” said Brian Moldaner, chief growth officer at engineering, surveying and environmental consulting firm T. Baker Smith.

Moldaner said the surge in ports, LNG facilities, manufacturing, carbon capture projects and data centers is placing growing pressure on permitting, power availability and engineering resources, particularly as large industrial facilities and AI data centers require unprecedented amounts of electricity. Delays in permitting, utility connections or site preparation can ripple through construction schedules and ultimately affect when equipment begins moving to a project site.

To meet those demands, T. Baker Smith has expanded through acquisitions, added more than 170 employees over the past two years and invested in AI-powered knowledge management to help engineers access more than a century of project information.

The goal, Moldaner said, is to help engineers respond more quickly as projects grow and project schedules compress.

A Supply Chain Opportunity

For Louisiana’s transportation and logistics industry, the opportunity extends far beyond moving freight more efficiently. As billions of dollars in industrial and energy projects advance from announcements to construction, companies across the supply chain are positioning themselves to capture more of the economic activity those investments generate. Rusovich believes much of that opportunity still lies ahead.

“A lot of the announced projects have not yet started,” he said. “The actual cargo doesn’t start moving for two years. So, the next three to five years is very exciting as the $100 billion announced projects start moving. And with the additional $120 billion in the pipeline, we are really excited, and the future is bright.”

Rusovich said the impact extends well beyond ports and logistics companies.

“You can’t look at a project and say it’s only economically good for that specific area or for the people being employed at the new facility,” he said. “All of the material for these projects are going to benefit all the trucking companies, truck drivers, stevedoring companies, barge companies, freight forwarders. The benefit goes through the entire supply chain.”

As Louisiana’s next generation of industrial projects moves from planning to construction, success will depend on more than attracting investment and managing the process. In the years ahead, that ability to connect every link in the supply chain may prove to be one of Greater New Orleans’ greatest competitive advantages.