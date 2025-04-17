The National WWII Museum Receives Property from Charitable Foundation

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The National WWII Museum announced a recent Warehouse District property donation from the Arlene and Joseph Meraux Charitable Foundation that will enable the continued growth of the institution’s mission.

Located at 906, 916 and 922 Magazine Street, the new addition to the Museum’s seven-acre campus will extend its education corridor on Magazine Street, which includes John E. Kushner Restoration Pavilion, The Higgins Hotel and Conference Center, the new Museum Archives and Research Center, and the forthcoming Floyd Education and Collections Pavilion.

“We are immensely grateful to the Meraux Foundation for their generosity and belief in our educational mission,” said Stephen J. Watson, President & CEO of The National WWII Museum. “This meaningful donation comes at an ideal time as the Museum prepares to grow its educational impact. We look forward to making this versatile location an important part of our campus in the coming years.”

Located contiguous to the Kushner Restoration Pavilion, the property will provide much-needed space that the Museum anticipates using for staff offices, meeting rooms, artifact and equipment storage, and future needs as the institution prepares to dramatically expand its educational programs to support students, teachers, scholars and lifelong learners both in Louisiana and throughout the country.

The Meraux Foundation’s donation to The National WWII Museum aligns with its longstanding commitment to education. A private family foundation with a primary mission to improve the quality of life in St. Bernard Parish, the Foundation supports the local community by growing the economy, nurturing the arts, enriching educational opportunities, empowering young people, protecting and restoring the environment, and creating resilience.

“At the Meraux Foundation, we believe that education is a powerful force for change,” said Meraux Foundation President Rita Gue. “We’re honored to support The National WWII Museum in its efforts to preserve history and inspire future generations. By donating this property, we hope to help expand access to world-class educational opportunities — not just for the people of St. Bernard Parish, but for learners from around the country who visit this incredible institution.”

The Meraux Foundation is named for its founder, Arlene Meraux, and WWII veteran Joseph Meraux (1922 – 1992), a prominent landowner in St. Bernard Parish. During World War II, Joseph Meraux initially worked as an electric welder at Delta Shipbuilding Company in New Orleans before enlisting in the US Coast Guard in October 1942 as a Seaman Second Class. He was first stationed at Jacksonville, Florida, before attending Seamanship School in Manhattan Beach, New York, and then serving as yeoman to the captain of the port in Charleston, South Carolina. Meraux was discharged from the Coast Guard Reserve in October 1945.

