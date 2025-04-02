The National WWII Museum Breaks Ground on Floyd Education and Collections Pavilion

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The National WWII Museum officially broke ground on the Floyd Education and Collections Pavilion, a new complex that will support the Museum’s growing efforts to produce more exhibits, continue preserving its macro-artifacts and expand its leadership programs. The new pavilion at 1042–60 Magazine Street is made possible through a $7.5 million gift from longtime Museum supporters Timber and Peggy Floyd.

“I am overjoyed at this opportunity to support the growth of The National WWII Museum’s crucial educational mission and help increase access to its indispensable programs and exhibits,” said Peggy Floyd, whose father, Nicholas Dragisic Sr., served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II. “The Museum is truly unparalleled in its efforts to share the war’s history and the stories of those served. I’m proud to be able to play a part in its plans to continue — and expand — this vital work of educating people across the country and world.”

The Floyd Pavilion will include a dedicated exhibition design and production center, allowing the Museum to centralize and expand its work to develop new special exhibits that will be on display at its New Orleans campus and other institutions across the country, providing greater access to its collection of more than 300,000 artifacts and archival materials. Additionally, the ground floor of the new facility will house several historic vehicles and oversized collection artifacts, bringing back to campus these historic treasures that previously were stored offsite.

The second floor of the Pavilion will house the new Sanderson Leadership Center, which will allow the Museum to develop and offer a full slate of signature leadership programs based on the events and lessons of World War II for corporate and nonprofit executives, civic and military leaders, and students and educators. With an emphasis on strategic thinking and key leadership principles like ethics and decisiveness, these new tailored seminars, lectures and interactive scenarios will help promote team building, communication and problem-solving, while youth-specific programs will encourage civic awareness for new generations of American leaders. Construction plans include a custom-built environment that will fully immerse participants in role-playing leadership programs based on WWII events, enhancing their experience and bringing the history of the war to life in new ways.

“We are deeply grateful to the Floyds for their generosity and commitment to educating future generations about the history of World War II. This gift will have a significant impact as our institution strives to teach and inspire new audiences,” said Stephen J. Watson, President & CEO of The National WWII Museum. “As the Museum enters the next chapter in its history, the Floyd Pavilion will ensure this history is kept alive, relevant and accessible for learners of all ages and backgrounds.”

Peggy and Timber Floyd have been among the Museum’s most ardent supporters since first visiting in 2015 and purchasing a commemorative brick in honor of Peggy’s father. World War II is an important part of their family history on both sides: Timber’s father, Jay Floyd, and four uncles also served. Since this first gift, the Floyds have generously supported several Museum events, exhibits, and programs aimed at education and accessibility, including the annual Family and Military Appreciation Block Party; the newly reimagined Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II special exhibition; and the installation of 473 commemorative pavers on the Museum’s Col. Battle Barksdale Parade Ground as a permanent tribute to World War II’s Medal of Honor Recipients. Operating successful businesses in ranching and oil, Peggy and Timber have maintained deep ties to the New Orleans region and were married for 45 years until Timber’s death in October 2024.

Extending the Museum’s education corridor on Magazine Street, the Floyd Pavilion will be located directly adjacent to the new Museum Archives and Research Center, now housed in the renovated historic warehouse on the corner of Magazine and Poeyfarre streets.

About the National WWII Museum

The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that all generations will understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn. Dedicated in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and now designated by Congress as America’s National WWII Museum, the institution celebrates the American spirit, teamwork, optimism, courage and sacrifices of the men and women who fought on the battlefront and served on the Home Front. For more information on Tripadvisor’s #1 New Orleans attraction, call 877-813-3329 or 504-528-1944 or visit here.