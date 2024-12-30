The National Association of University Women (NAUW) New Orleans Branch Boosts Historically Black Colleges and Universities

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In 2024, the National Association of University Women (NAUW) New Orleans Branch held a book drive with over three hundred books donated for the Stock the Library Event in which teacher select books to enhance their classrooms.

The NAUW also participated in the Culture Aid NOLA Food Distribution event distributing groceries to underserved members of New Orleans’ cultural community. Culture Aid NOLA is described as a non-traditional food bank serving free food in New Orleans whose mission is to be a welcoming, stigma-free, and easy. Culture Aid distributes food on Wednesdays at 5p.m. at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church and Saturdays at 9a.m. at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Church.

The National Association of University Women (NAUW) New Orleans Branch says it is committed to higher education and leaving its mark on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in New Orleans.

NAUW-New Orleans Branch President, KaTrina Chantelle Griffin, says, “Our relationship with Xavier University of Louisiana began last year with a $25K endowment to the school. We are committed to the three HBCUs in the city so to be able to give an opportunity for students to learn more about HBCUs strengthens our relationship and the community that we serve.”

NAUW-New Orleans Branch Endowment committee members are Geraldine Myers (Chair), Agreta Taylor Patterson (Co-Chair), KaTrina Chantelle Griffin, Joaneane Smith and Rosa E. Dickerson. NAUW-New Orleans said it would like to invite all NAUW members who are alumni to increase the amount of the endowments by making a tax-deductible donation.

The NAUW-New Orleans Branch’s upcoming events include a Lundi Gras Event on March 3, 2025, and a Woman of the Year/Trailblazers Luncheon on April 13, 2025 where Joaneane A. Smith-Jones will be honored as the NAUW-New Orleans 2025 Woman of the Year. At this event the NAUW-New Orleans will also recognize youth from across the city who have forged a path for change as Trailblazers.

The mission of the National Association of University Women, Inc. is to serve women, youth and the disadvantaged by addressing educational issues and strategically partnering with allied organizations.