The Nanny Network and Sidekick Debut in New Orleans: Offering Childcare & Household Support

NEW ORLEANS–The Nanny Network and Sidekick, renowned for providing reliable, best-in-class quality childcare and household assistance, have announced their official launch in New Orleans, LA. With corporate headquarters in Baltimore and a strong market presence in Washington D.C., and Northern Virginia, The Nanny Network and Sidekick are now extending their trusted services to families and businesses across the Crescent City.

The Nanny Network has been a leader in providing in-home childcare and household management for 30 years. As families’ needs evolve, Sidekick offers additional support, providing temporary household help through laundry service, errand service, grocery shopping, household pet care, and so much more. Ensuring that every family can find the right fit for their unique needs. In addition to serving individual families, The Nanny Network and Sidekick are proud to offer their services as a corporate benefit for companies looking to provide their employees with reliable childcare and household support. By partnering with businesses, they help companies enhance their benefits packages, improve employee satisfaction, and reduce absenteeism due to childcare challenges.

Ashley Hilsman, vice president of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the business impact in a press release, stating, “Investing in childcare is a smart strategy for businesses. Companies that offer reliable childcare solutions see a significant return on investment through improved employee retention, reduced attrition, and higher overall productivity. The Nanny Network’s expansion into New Orleans provides a powerful tool for our local businesses to support their employees and build stronger, more resilient workplaces.”

Sunae Villavaso, Director of Workforce Development for the Mayor’s Office of New Orleans, added, “The launch of The Nanny Network in New Orleans is more than just a new service—it’s a critical step toward creating jobs and fostering economic development in our city. By providing essential childcare and household support, The Nanny Network is empowering more families to fully participate in our workforce, driving job growth, and contributing to the much-needed economic revitalization of New Orleans. The city owes a great debt of gratitude to Nanny Network board member Julia LeBlanc and founder Dulany Dent, whose mission to reduce the gender wage gap is truly commendable. By empowering women, we uplift entire families and communities.”

The Nanny Network and Sidekick were founded on the principles of trust, reliability, and personalized care. With an expanding presence, the company remains dedicated to helping families find the support they need, allowing them to focus on what matters most.

For more information, please visit https://nanny-network.com