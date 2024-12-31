The Morgan Rae Center for Hope Features Elements Specifically Designed for its Clientele

In 1985, Children’s Hospital New Orleans established a child-abuse treatment program to provide medical care to child victims at no cost to families. The program — which has operated as the Audrey Hepburn CARE Center and Child Advocacy Center — has grown exponentially since that time and now houses a variety of services, including medical evaluations, forensic interviewing, trauma therapy and case management.

As of the official opening of the Morgan Rae Center for Hope on Oct. 11, 2024 — Children’s Hospital now has a space that will accommodate the program’s growth and reflect the dignity of its patients.

“Lou Fragoso, CEO of Children’s Hospital, made this program and the vulnerable population it serves a top priority when he stepped into his role in early 2023,” explained Emily Wolff, senior director of community benefits at Children’s Hospital. “Thanks to a $1.5 million transformational gift from Jessica Brandt, the concept for the Morgan Rae Center for Hope was born. [It] is named in loving memory of Mrs. Brandt’s late great-granddaughter, Morgan Rae.”

According to Wolff, national data shows that more than 600,000 children are victims of abuse each year.

“Nationally, 76% of victims are neglected, 16% are physically abused, 10% are sexually abused and 0.2% are sex-trafficked,” she said. “In Louisiana, one in 10 children will experience physical or sexual abuse before the age of 18.”

In mid-2023, Children’s Hospital tasked local architecture firm EskewDumezRipple with evaluating two potential sites on the Calhoun Street campus to better support the programming for the existing CARE and CAC facilities. EDR’s design team — which included Marianne Graffam, Michelle Carroll-Barr and Ashlen Davis — also provided space planning, and architectural and interior design services.

In Dec. 2023, the CHNOLA administration, physicians and the EDR design team visited Baltimore and Washington, D.C., to learn about best practices at two existing centers.

“We commenced the design phase in Jan. 2024 and construction began in mid-April,” said Brandon Kristol, director of operations and project management at Children’s Hospital.

The new center is located directly across from the existing CARE Center on Calhoun Street.

“This site offers a more suitable environment, positioned away from the main campus and adjacent to Audubon Park,” Kristol said. “This intentional choice creates a welcoming atmosphere designed to help ease the experience for children and families, fostering a sense of comfort and tranquility.”

Originally a small craftsman-style cottage, the building underwent an expansion in the 1980s that doubled its square footage and introduced a second front door, allowing it to function as two separate spaces. However, EDR’s design team transitioned the building to a unified center by reconfiguring the interior layout to enhance operational efficiency while preserving the existing roof structure, most of the Calhoun facade and the side exterior walls.

“Our design team prioritized the safety and privacy of the children and families visiting our center, [so we] relocated the main public entrance to the rear of the building,” said Kristol. “This strategic change provides convenient and secure access to both the parking lot and the protected play area.”

Removing the front door from the 1980s addition simplified the Calhoun facade.

“This restoration effort also reinstates the original porch entry for the exclusive use of staff, law enforcement and government agencies,” said Kristol. “Additionally, we implemented discreet entrances for law enforcement and government personnel to minimize any potential intimidation for visitors.”

The interiors, meanwhile, are designed with bright yet calming elements of nature to create a cozy, safe and welcoming environment that features New Orleans and Louisiana-inspired themes with calming colors.

“‘Hope Comes with Spring’ was a statement that Ashlen came up with to help drive design decisions,” explained Graffam. “We drew from the idea of nature, and how new life and growth happen during the springtime. We pulled inspiration from our local plants and wildlife to create a soothing color palette.”

Upon arriving, patients and their families enter a light-filled waiting room overlooking the outdoor play area, while four individual consultation rooms provide visitors with some choice and privacy in how they utilize the space.

“The new entry and waiting area are my favorite parts of the project,” Graffam noted. “This space set the tone for the whole center and achieved the goals of all the stakeholders. We also incorporated the use of color and signage to help define spaces and make wayfinding clear throughout the center.”

The primary goal, however, was for the new space to serve more kids and families. To achieve this, EDR also incorporated a separate scheduler’s office, nurses’ office, lab, exam rooms, procedure room, forensic interview rooms, observation rooms, conference spaces, staff offices and a break room.

“We identified and resolved sound transmission issues that had been problematic throughout the facility,” Kristol said. “Through our design meetings, we implemented higher levels of sound mitigation using advanced construction materials and technology, ensuring a more peaceful environment for all. These enhancements collectively contribute to a supportive and healing space for our patients and their families.”

Morgan Rae Center for Hope

1140 Calhoun St. // 899-9511 // chnola.org

1 of 6

Quick Look

Number of Years in Operation: 40

Style of Architecture: Craftsman

Square Footage: 4,403

Persons in Charge: Emily Wolff, Dominique Burns, Nicole Laborde

Architecture: EskewDumezRipple

Interior Décor: EskewDumezRipple

Initial Brand Development: Children’s Hospital New Orleans

Art: PLAID Design-Build

Furniture: AOS Interior Environments