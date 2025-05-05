Login
Insurance

The Louisiana Insurance Debate Divides Republicans

May 5, 2025
Insurance
Insurance in Louisiana debated. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Homeowner’s and private motor vehicle insurance Bill 148 (HB148) passed the House during the April 30 legislative session and now moves to the Senate. The Bill gives the Louisiana Insurance Commissioner the ability to reject any insurance rate increases deemed “excessive” without the current prerequisite of declaring the market noncompetitive after a

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

