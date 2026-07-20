The Kitchen Guys Acquires Hawk, Inc.

GREATER NEW ORLEANS – The Kitchen Guys, a commercial foodservice equipment and supplies distributor based in Greater New Orleans, has acquired Hawk, Inc., a Central Alabama-based foodservice equipment and supplies dealer.

Company leaders said the acquisition expands The Kitchen Guys’ footprint across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and the broader Southeast while combining the strengths of two family-owned businesses with decades of experience serving the commercial foodservice industry.

Founded in 1978, Hawk has built a reputation throughout Central Alabama for customer service, quality products and long-standing customer relationships. The Kitchen Guys, established in 1955 and operating as a foodservice equipment distributor since 1986, said the acquisition adds resources, design-build expertise and operational capabilities to enhance the customer experience.

- Sponsors -

The companies said the acquisition will allow them to share resources, grow revenue and expand the services available to customers in each market. Together, the organizations said they are better positioned to support customers throughout the Southeast.

Expanded Capabilities

Customers and vendor partners will continue working with the same local teams they have relied on, according to the companies, which said they remain committed to providing the same level of service, integrity and reliability that has defined both businesses for decades.

“We look forward to working more closely with our customers, growing our sales area, and working every day to become the best foodservice equipment & supplies dealer in the Southeastern states,” said Dustin Bennett, president and CEO of The Kitchen Guys. “I’d like to thank all our customers for helping us get to this point and we can’t wait to serve your future needs even better than before.”

The combined company said it will offer expanded capabilities in:

Design-build services, including expert planning and turnkey commercial kitchen solutions.

Equipment sales featuring industry-leading brands and product solutions.

Professional installation services.

End-to-end project management and project oversight.

Procurement supported by competitive pricing and increased buying power.

Service and leasing with flexible support options.

The Kitchen Guys also highlighted its custom commercial kitchen and hospitality solutions and Hawk’s 15,000-square-foot showroom as complementary strengths brought together through the acquisition.

The Kitchen Guys Overview

Founded in 1955, The Kitchen Guys is a full-service commercial foodservice equipment and supplies dealership headquartered in Greater New Orleans. The company provides equipment sales, kitchen design, design-build services, project management, installation and smallwares to a wide range of foodservice operations throughout the Gulf Coast.