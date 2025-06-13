The Kingsway Debuts on Magazine Street

NEW ORLEANS – Executive Chef Ashwin Vilkhu has launched The Kingsway on Magazine Street to showcase Asia’s rich and diverse culinary traditions.

Although he has long been involved in his family’s catering and restaurant business—serving as Co-Executive Chef at their acclaimed restaurant Saffron—Ashwin Vilkhu now steps out on his own with The Kingsway, his first solo venture, offering a diverse menu inspired by his “third-culture” upbringing.

“Dad was always different,” said Ashwin Vilkhu. “He lights up when there’s talk of food and he enjoys being with people. My parents didn’t have a traditional Indian mentality. They have always been very modern and never isolated themselves or stuck to India alone – they explored food and cultures and that shaped me.”

- Sponsors -

Ashwin Vilkhu was exposed to the business in his youth. “My parents started a catering company when I was 13-14 years old. I often helped by chopping veggies, onions and garlic. At a very early age I learned how a 3-compartment sink works.”

Starting a Business in New Orleans

After earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration from UNO, Vilkhu began working in food and beverage but sought to make a deeper impact on the community. He returned to UNO for a master’s degree in hospitality, restaurant, and tourism, where he wrote his thesis on elevating the concept behind Saffron into a full-scale restaurant with an “upscale ambience.”

“The market was changing in New Orleans in 2015. I approached my parents about opening a full, high-end restaurant, and when we opened the doors of Saffron, the people flooded in and it hasn’t stopped since then.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Getting there, however, wasn’t easy. “People didn’t want an Indian restaurant in their neighborhood back in 2014-15,” said Vilkhu. “I was very close to taking the project to Austin because my then girlfriend, and now wife, had landed her dream job there. But we persisted and the Magazine St. location became available.”

Things have changed since then, but opening The Kingsway still came with its share of challenges.

“Kingsway is a totally different thing. We knew exactly what we wanted to do and we made clear decisions quickly, but the building had a lot of issues. It’s a historic building which we totally restored. We took the concrete out. We took everything from the inside out.”

- Sponsors -

Vilkhu notes that although Councilmember Lesli Harris has been supportive, navigating the City’s bureaucracy was cumbersome. “The City doesn’t move fast enough,” said Vilkhu. “Financially, the climate in New Orleans has been a roller coaster. But Michelin is in town now and there are more international consumers. The City needs to be awarded some Michelin stars.”

Great Food, Great People, Great Team

When asked what advice he would give to people starting a restaurant in New Orleans, Vilkhu said, “Don’t do it. If you don’t live and breathe this every day, don’t do it. You have to be absolutely obsessed. That’s what it takes to survive.”

Vilkhu believes success in the restaurant industry hinges on more than just culinary talent—it requires a balance of creativity and genuine hospitality. “You have to be a visionary and creative and you have to want to work with people. Some great chefs can’t work with people. Some who are great with people aren’t great chefs. You need both.”

He also emphasizes the importance of building a strong team. “Find the best people money can buy. Invest in those people. Sometimes it’s good to have people around who are better than you. Go try other restaurants. And know everything about every aspect, from the bar to the janitorial service to the accounting.”

Inspiration

“The name Kingsway comes from our old home on Kingsway Drive in Gretna,” said Vilkhu. “That house inspires me. That was driving the creativity – the old memories and experiences as a family. Growing up, I was exposed to so many flavors. I want to share flavors from my family table in an upscale, welcoming way.”

The Vilkhus have always embraced a multicultural approach, and the dishes at The Kingsway are a direct reflection of that heritage.

“I love Asian food,” said Vilkhu. “We have a focus of Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, and Korean dishes. I just like good food. I want it to feel like a warm blanket around me. I want it to hug me. And I feel like I have a knack for that. I want to cook the food that I enjoy and that comes from a very warm place. A place of heart.”

The Kingsway’s Unique Beverages

The Kingsway’s beverage program is led by Colin Williams, bar manager and trained chef. Drinks like the “Golden Hour”—featuring scotch, wok-roasted scallion, honey, ginger, lemon, egg white, and salt—showcase Williams’ bold approach. The “Special Delivery” reimagines the Ramos gin fizz with Thai tea cream and tequila.

Sommelier and General Manager Taylor Adams has curated the wine list with a focus on Old World wines coupled with bottles from lesser-known regions such as Georgia, Slovenia, and Hungary.

Rounding out the beverages is an à la carte tableside tea service featuring a curated selection of Chinese and Taiwanese teas.

The Kingsway Interior Design

The Kingsway interior designs are by FAROUKI FAROUKI with a refined 1980s aesthetic recreating the feeling of the Vilkhu’s first family home on Kingsway Drive with a sophisticated interpretation.

The floor plan honors the communal feeling of gathering around a kitchen table by creating distinct, intimate seating areas.

The Kingsway Hours

The Kingsway at 4201 Magazine St. is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m. and Friday + Saturday from 5:00 to 9:45 p.m.. Reservations are available on OpenTable.