The Jolly Building Launches with Luxury Apartments and Prime Retail Space Available for Lease

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Located at 713 Camp Street in the Warehouse District, The Jolly Building offers luxury apartments and a retail space. The building has been renovated to combine its historical features with modern amenities.

Originally a three-unit apartment building with a ground-floor rental, The Jolly Building now consists of upscale residential units, with one unit still available. It also includes a 935 sqft build-to-suit commercial space, suitable for retailers seeking access to Camp Street’s pedestrian traffic, which includes local residents and tourists.

Keller Williams led the renovation in partnership with building owner Neil Jolly. They focused on preserving historical elements, such as exposed brick and wood beams, while updating the interior with luxury finishes.

“Camp Street is a unique area in the Warehouse District. The Jolly Building had a rich history and a great location, and we aimed to honor that while creating a modern living space,” said Jeffrey Doussan, owner of KW New Orleans.

Neil Jolly added, “We’ve ensured that The Jolly Building is appealing for residents and businesses alike, maintaining its historical character.”

The 935 square foot commercial space offers a chance for retail tenants to establish a presence in a sought-after location. “Camp Street is a prime area for retail,” Doussan noted. “This space is well-suited for a boutique retailer, given the foot traffic from both locals and visitors.”

Interested tenants are encouraged to apply soon, as this build-to-suit space is likely to lease quickly.