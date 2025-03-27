The Impact in Louisiana of DOGE Federal Lease Cancellations

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – When the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced the cancellation of numerous federal office leases in early March, it impacted eight federal leases in Louisiana, mostly in the southern part of the state. The eight leases impact six agencies: Social Security Administration field office in Houma The Social Security Administration (SSA) field

NEW ORLEANS – When the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced the cancellation of numerous federal office leases in early March, it impacted eight federal leases in Louisiana, mostly in the southern part of the state. The eight leases impact six agencies:

Social Security Administration field office in Houma

The Social Security Administration (SSA) field office in Houma located at 178 Civic Center Blvd, Suite 100, in Houma, serves the Bayou region. The lease for this 13,865-square-foot office, costing $551,751 annually, is listed for termination.

If the Social Security Administration moves to virtual services only, accommodation costs saved would be approximately $965,564.

The SSA stated most of the leases not being renewed are for small, remote hearing sites like Houma and that the majority of hearings are currently held virtually.

The Houma office’s manager is currently in discussions with SSA leadership to attempt to keep the office open. The office remains operational as of March 2025, with 25 employees still providing services. However, staff have been warned of a potential shutdown due to DOGE’s actions, leading to significant uncertainty.

Local stakeholders have expressed concerns that closing this office will make it significantly harder for vulnerable populations in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes to access Social Security services, as they would have to travel 65 to 70 miles to New Orleans or Kenner for in-person help.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) area office in Baton Rouge is located at 9100 Bluebonnet Centre Blvd, Suite 201, and occupies 8,041 square feet with an annual lease cost of $187,451. DOGE has categorized this lease termination as a “Mass Modification” cancellation, with the effective date expected to be August 31, 2025. The office remains operational as of March 2025.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Baton Rouge office is located at 5757 Corporate Blvd, Suite 375, which is a small field office leasing approximately 1,000 to 1,500 square feet. It has an annual lease cost of around $59,000 and was marked for termination by DOGE with a planned date of August 31, 2025. Scientists and local experts have expressed concern that the retrenchment of NOAA could disrupt weather forecasting and other critical services in the Gulf region.

National Park Service French Quarter Visitor Center

The National Park Service French Quarter Visitor Center, which has already been closed as part of DOGE’s initiative, was located at 916 North Peters Street, New Orleans, and served as one of the visitor centers for the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park. The visitor center covered about 2,139 square feet and incurred an annual rent of approximately $46,928. The closure has drawn disappointment from some tourists and concern from preservationists expressing sadness that a part of New Orleans’ cultural heritage has been shut down.

Indian Health Services office in Opelousas

The Indian Health Services office in Opelousas, located at 2341 Larkspur Lane, Suite 1, covers about 1,029 square feet and costs between $25,000 and $35,000 annually, with DOGE targeting its termination by September 30, 2025. The office remains operational as of March, with local Native American advocacy groups expressing concern that the loss of any federal tribal support office could slow down response times for critical health infrastructure needs.

Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has two impacted offices in Louisiana: the Houma District Office and the New Orleans Area Offices. The Houma office, located near LA Hwy 311, occupies 13,865 square feet with an annual lease cost of around $429,000. The New Orleans offices, situated at 1201 Elmwood Park Blvd and nearby facilities, include a smaller administrative space of 970 square feet with an annual rent of about $17,460. The Interior Department stated the closures are part of ongoing consolidation efforts. The Houma office is in the process of being shut down, while the New Orleans offices are undergoing downsizing but remain operational as of March 2025.

Public reaction to the closure of BSEE offices has been significant, with local energy industry representatives voicing concerns about reduced regulatory presence. Officials worry that closing the Houma district, which handles offshore drilling inspections, could delay federal services vital to Louisiana’s oil and gas industry.

The cancellations are part of the broader federal effort to eliminate what DOGE describes as “wasteful” expenses, but many warn that for those offices remaining open, there would be relocation expenses and operational disruptions that could negate the apparent savings.