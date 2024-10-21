The Idea Village Welcomes Three New Hires to Its Expanding Team

New Orleans, LA (press release) — The Idea Village, the nonprofit organization championing innovation and entrepreneurship in New Orleans and throughout the Gulf South, has recently grown its team by three. These new hires bring unique talent and experience to their respective roles as the organization expands, increasing the nonprofit business accelerator’s total number of full-time employees to nine.

The Idea Village’s new team members are Andrew Albert, programs director; Sydney Scott, marketing manager; and Seleigh Taylor, senior manager of administration

“As The Idea Village continues to expand its programs and partnerships across the region, it is natural that we grow our team with talent that has the experience and skill sets to match our ambitions,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village. “Andrew, Sydney, and Seleigh are all valuable additions to our team,” said Atkinson.

In his role as programs director, Andrew Albert will be responsible for developing and overseeing The Idea Village’s many programs, including IDEAinstitute for aspiring entrepreneurs to VILLAGEx for venture-scale startups on the path to raise at least $1M in the next 24 months. Most recently, as the former Vice President of Venture Growth for Venture for America (VFA), he guided a portfolio of emerging businesses, mentoring founders and building partnerships that strengthened the national startup ecosystem. Previously, Andrew was an executive analyst at Lucid. Andrew holds a Master’s from the London School of Economics and a BA from Loyola University New Orleans.

In her role as marketing manager, Sydney Scott will manage all marketing and communication platforms and initiatives for The Idea Village. Most recently, Sydney was part of Red Bull’s consumer marketing team in New Orleans where she executed consumer activations, creative campaigns, and brand awareness events. Previously, she was the marketing manager for Galen Emanuele, a renowned keynote speaker in the leadership field. Sydney earned her B.A. in Marketing from Southeastern Louisiana University in Lafayette.

In her role as senior manager of administration, Seleigh will work closely with the CEO, select board members, and the senior leadership team to ensure efficient day-to-day operations. Most recently, as the former Director of School Operations for KIPP New Orleans, Seleigh spearheaded initiatives to promote equity, inclusion, and belonging among the student body and staff. Previously, Seleigh served as a Budget Analyst for the City of New Orleans, where she enhanced the efficiency of city departments. Seleigh holds a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in Urban Planning from the University of New Orleans and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Mass Communications from Loyola University New Orleans.