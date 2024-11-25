The Idea Village to Host Annual Fall Pitch Night

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Idea Village will host the Fall Pitch Night at Common House (420 Julia Street) on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 3-5:30 p.m. Pitch Night will feature five promising, early-stage startups from the IDEAinstitute business accelerator program. Each startup founder will have five minutes to pitch their companies to a panel of investors and other entrepreneurs in the hopes of securing $1,500 in cash and $1,500 in worth from Dell Technologies.

“Pitch Night is an essential platform for emerging business founders to showcase their visions and connect with industry leaders,” said The Idea Village Programs Director Andrew Albert. “We encourage all in the New Orleans startup community, new friends and old, to come out to Common House on December 3 to connect with the next generation of entrepreneurs,” said Albert.

Also on the Pitch Night agenda is the “Big Idea Showcase” where alumni from the IDEAinstitute program will display their businesses and ask attendees to vote for the idea they deem most promising. The Big Idea Showcase starts at 3:00 p.m. Pitch Night will begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at 5:30 p.m.

- Sponsors -

Attendees are encouraged to stay past Pitch Night for a Startup Community Holiday Party hosted by StartupNOLA, Startup NOIR NOLA, Metronome and New Orleans Food & Beverage (NOFAB).

​IDEAinstitute is a 10-week, idea-stage accelerator that introduces innovative entrepreneurs and first-time startup founders to the tools they need to turn an idea into a scalable venture. This accelerator runs twice yearly, one in spring and one in fall; more information can be found on the Idea Village’s website: ideavillage.org/ideainstitute.

​The IDEAinstitute founders participating in Pitch Night are:

Isabella Kulstad, CLOUD IX – Cloud IX is an AI chatbot revolutionizing the campus conversation about sexual violence.

Taj Mayfield, SoundSports – SoundSports builds products and creates content that elevates fandom across the music and sports landscapes.

Sam Mistretta, Go STR Marketing – Go STR Marketing is the first short-term rental (STR) industry 100% done-for-you test and email marketing solution for STR hosts.

- Sponsors -

Jeff Smith, Home Tours Pro – Home Tours Pro is a real estate media company focused on shortening the delivery cycle of media ordering, collection, editing and delivery to clients.

AJ Trelease, CareHome Health – CareHome Health Solutions, LLC creates electronic medication management systems for seniors.

​IDEAinstitute Pitch Night is an in-person event, but livestream viewing will be available for remote viewers. Register today at Fall 2024 Pitch Night.

Register here for the free event: Fall 2024 Pitch Night.