NEW ORLEANS — The IDEA Village will host Catalyst Demo Day on Dec. 9, bringing together founders from its 2026 IDEAfuel and METRONOME accelerator cohorts for an evening of live pitches, networking and connection with New Orleans’ entrepreneurial community.

Held at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center in Tremé, Catalyst will feature 11 early-stage companies building businesses across industries ranging from financial technology and artificial intelligence to entertainment, culture and hospitality. Each founder will have five minutes to present their company, share their progress and outline what’s next.

The evening will feature separate pitch sessions for both accelerator cohorts, giving attendees an opportunity to hear directly from founders, meet the teams behind the companies and connect with the investors, mentors and partners supporting their growth.

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The Idea Village will also unveil an updated visual identity at the event.

Photo provided by The IDEA Village.

Meet the 2026 IDEAfuel Cohort

The 2026 IDEAfuel cohort represents five companies selected from a record-setting application cycle of 208 submissions. Each company received $15,000 in non-dilutive funding, one-on-one mentorship and structured workshops to support venture development and growth.

The five companies presenting at Catalyst Demo Day are:

BandController – A passive gamepad for smartphones featuring two slim bands that attach to the sides of a phone and provide physical buttons and analog sticks.

Bohamo – An AI automation, integrations, data and payments platform connecting hotels and travelers through a unified sales and guest management system.

Build-A-Way – A software company developing tools that remove typing from contractors’ workflows.

CardFlow Financial – A fintech platform helping people manage debt across multiple credit cards through one personalized payment plan.

Top Tutors For Us – An AI-powered tutoring platform connecting Black and Brown students with culturally compatible tutors from top universities to help address racial gaps in standardized testing.

IDEAfuel is a merit-based venture accelerator designed to address early-stage capital gaps for Black founders and founders of color across the Gulf South. Supported by the Regions Foundation, the program provides selected companies with non-dilutive funding, mentorship and business resources while allowing founders to retain ownership of their ventures.

Meet the 2026 METRONOME Cohort

METRONOME is a 12-week accelerator supporting early-stage founders building entertainment and culture technology companies in the New Orleans region. Through industry mentorship, hands-on workshops and business development support, participating founders work toward validated business models, paying customers and actionable growth plans.

The six companies presenting at Catalyst Demo Day are:

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Work // Force – A creative workforce platform connecting festivals, venues, brands and cultural organizations with vetted local talent for live events and activations across the Gulf South.

LunchBreak – A workplace food marketplace connecting employers with local restaurants, food trucks and caterers for convenient meal delivery.

ConAgent – An AI-powered media operations platform helping journalists, photographers, creators and media teams manage credentials, schedules, assignments and live event coverage.

NOTES – An operating platform for independent music artists, combining AI-powered tools, audience insights and financial infrastructure to help artists build sustainable careers.

Chatterfire – A live beat-battle platform where music producers compete in real time, stream battles across social platforms and engage audiences through live voting.

Intelligent Archives – A platform transforming New Orleans’ historic newspaper archives into accessible stories, research, media, educational resources and new creative experiences.

From businesses shaping how people experience entertainment and culture to companies tackling challenges in finance, education and hospitality, the two cohorts reflect the breadth of entrepreneurial talent developing across New Orleans and the Gulf South.

Catalyst Demo Day Event Details

Doors open at 4 p.m., followed by IDEAfuel founder pitches from 5 to 6 p.m. and METRONOME founder pitches from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with networking from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Catalyst Demo Day is open to the public, and registration is required at https://luma.com/9zaysv8k.

Founders interested in future accelerator opportunities can learn more about The Idea Village’s programs at www.ideavillage.org.

About The Idea Village

The Idea Village champions innovation and entrepreneurship in New Orleans and throughout the Gulf South. Since its founding in 2000, The Idea Village has supported more than 23,700 entrepreneurs through mentorship, coaching and access to capital. Alumni companies have generated more than $2 billion in regional economic impact. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, The Idea Village provides accelerator programs and resources that support startups from early-stage development through venture capital rounds. Learn more at www.ideavillage.org.