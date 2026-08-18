The Idea Village Named Top U.S. Accelerator

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Idea Village, a key partner in Louisiana’s statewide effort to help entrepreneurs launch and scale high-growth companies, has been named one of TIME’s America’s Best Incubators & Accelerators 2026, underscoring the growing strength of the state’s innovation ecosystem.

A longtime partner of Louisiana Economic Development (LED) and its Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO) division, The Idea Village was recognized among 80 organizations nationwide on TIME’s inaugural America’s Best Incubators & Accelerators 2026 list. The ranking, developed with Statista, was based on a multi-stage research process that included alumni feedback, track record analysis and recommendations from experienced entrepreneurs and startup investors.

“The Idea Village proves that world-class companies can be built in Louisiana when founders have the right support around them. We’re thrilled to see our partner honored in such a big way. It validates the strength and impact of the entrepreneurial ecosystem we’re building in South Louisiana and across the state,” said Josh Fleig, LED Chief Innovation Officer.

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The acknowledgement builds on a partnership between LA.IO and The Idea Village focused on connecting Louisiana entrepreneurs with the mentorship, networks, capital and resources needed to build and scale companies. Together, the organizations are expanding opportunities for founders while strengthening the infrastructure needed to support high-growth businesses across Louisiana.

Since its founding, The Idea Village has served more than 23,700 entrepreneurs throughout the Gulf South, helping founders launch and scale their businesses. Alumni companies have collectively raised more than $550 million in capital. Over the past five years alone, participating ventures have raised $97 million, created 505 jobs and generated more than $41 million in annual revenue.

“This recognition affirms what we’ve believed for more than two decades: world-class companies can be built anywhere when founders have access to the right resources, networks and community. For 25 years, we’ve been building that infrastructure in the Gulf South, one founder at a time. This TIME recognition is proof it’s working — and it’s a credit to everyone who bet on this region alongside us: the founders who took the leap, the mentors and investors who showed up for them, and the ecosystem we’ve built together to make sure the next great company doesn’t have to leave home to get built,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village.

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The IDEA Village – Supporting Louisiana Startups

The Idea Village supports entrepreneurs at multiple stages of company building through accelerator programs, mentorship and access to capital. Its IDEAinstitute program equips early-stage founders with tools and frameworks to build scalable businesses, while VILLAGEx, its flagship mentor-driven accelerator, prepares venture-scale startups to raise institutional capital and accelerate their growth. Through the affiliated Momentum Fund, the organization also provides venture capital to promising alumni companies.

The Idea Village also plays a significant role in connecting Louisiana founders with the broader investment community. The organization founded New Orleans Entrepreneur Week and hosts the annual 3rd Coast Venture Summit, which brings together high-growth Gulf South startups and venture capital investors from across the country.

The partnership with The Idea Village is part of LA.IO’s broader strategy to build a more connected, competitive innovation ecosystem across Louisiana by working with proven entrepreneurial support organizations, expanding access to capital and expertise, and creating clearer pathways for high-growth companies to start and scale in the state.