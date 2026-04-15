NEW ORLEANS (press release) – IDEAfuel applications are officially open now through July 6.

IDEAfuel, supported by the Regions Foundation, is a competitive venture accelerator designed to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in the region’s startup ecosystem by addressing known gaps in early-stage capital access for Black founders and founders of color.

Each selected company receives $15,000 in non-dilutive funding, along with 1:1 mentorship and structured programming designed to strengthen venture readiness, accelerate execution, and support long-term growth.

- Sponsors -

Who Should Apply

IDEAfuel is open to Black founders and founders of color building early-stage ventures. Founders applying must either be alumni of IDEAinstitute or commit to completing IDEAinstitute upon acceptance into IDEAfuel. Selection is competitive and based on venture readiness, including product strength, team capability, market opportunity, execution capacity, and coachability.

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