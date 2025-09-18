The Idea Village Announces METRONOME Demo Day 2025

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village has announced that METRONOME Demo Day 2025 will take place at the New Orleans Jazz Museum on Oct. 3rd, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The event will showcase founders in music and culture tech who have been developing their early-stage ventures over the past 12 weeks through the METRONOME Music Business Accelerator.

Funded and made possible by GNO, Inc. (Greater New Orleans, Inc.) and NOTCF (New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Foundation), METRONOME is designed to help entrepreneurs scale ventures that solve problems or create new opportunities in the music industry. Participants engage in the full IDEAinstitute curriculum while also receiving tailored mentorship, workshops, and industry insights specific to the evolving music business.

METRONOME Demo Day takes place as part of NOLAxNOLA programming, taking place in iconic music venues across the city and kicking off the start of New Orleans Music Month. Learn more about the full lineup of NOLAxNOLA events here.

“These companies have come a long way since the beginning of the program,” says Sean Mulligan, Programs Manager for The Idea Village. “They’ve all gone out and met with people who are experiencing the problems that they’re looking to solve and the results are well-informed solutions. Demo Day is going to be a celebration of that work as they take their next steps.”

Companies Pitching at METRONOME

The companies Pitching at METRONOME Demo Day 2025 are:

LuteLab – Developing innovative MIDI instruments and software, including a high-performance MIDI guitar.

Giigs – A booking assistant app that makes live music as easy as ordering a ride-share, while building trust in local music communities.

WhosLive – The world's first all-in-one hub for live-stream discovery, integrating Twitch, YouTube, Kick, Rumble, and more.

Storia – Enriching the reading experience by pairing immersive, mood-based soundscapes with stories.

Soundsports – Building the future of fandom; debut app cosign! empowers music discovery and rewards fans for curating.

Liftly – A wellness app using digital music therapy and peer connection to close gaps in postpartum care.

Spontaneous Free Tickets (SFT) – A platform converting unsold classical music tickets into scalable audience development opportunities.

Lativerse – A culture-first ecosystem for Latino/e/x creators, audiences, and partners to converge, monetize, and thrive.

Attendees will experience live pitches from early-stage music and culture founders, gain a firsthand look at how these entrepreneurs are shaping the future of the industry, and connect with founders, investors, and industry leaders.

At its core, METRONOME exists to uplift and enable the next generation of music and culture technology being built in New Orleans and across the Gulf South—strengthening the region’s cultural economy while creating new pathways for innovation, equity, and global reach.

Event Details

WHERE: New Orleans Jazz Museum WHEN: Oct. 3rd, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

METRONOME Demo Day is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Register here: METRONOME Demo Day 2025 Eventbrite

Learn more: https://www.ideavillage.org/metronome

Accelerator Overview

METRONOME is a 10-week accelerator program tailored for early-stage founders innovating within the music industry. Participants refine their business models and accelerate growth through a comprehensive curriculum that includes:

Dedicated Mentorship : Each entrepreneur is paired with an industry-focused mentor to provide personalized guidance and insights.

Specialized Workshops : Engaging sessions focused on the unique challenges and opportunities in the music business.

Coworking Space : Access to a collaborative environment that fosters creativity and networking.

Curated Coaching Sessions : Tailored support to address specific business needs and strategies.

: Tailored support to address specific business needs and strategies. Peer-to-Peer Connections: Opportunities to engage with fellow entrepreneurs, facilitating knowledge sharing and community building.

The METRONOME track is integrated into the broader IDEAinstitute program, which introduces innovative entrepreneurs and aspiring startup founders to the tools they need to turn an idea into a scalable venture. The program’s hybrid format includes weekly virtual sessions and in-person engagements.

About The Idea Village

The Idea Village champions innovation and entrepreneurship in New Orleans and throughout the Gulf South. Since its founding in 2000, The Idea Village has supported over 20,100+ entrepreneurs with mentorship, coaching, and access to capital. Alumni companies have generated more than $2 billion in regional economic impact.

A 501c3 non-profit, The Idea Village provides business accelerator programs that guide startups from the idea stage through venture capital rounds. The Idea Village works every day to cultivate a robust startup community and create an inclusive, vibrant, and future-driven economy. Find out more at www.ideavillage.org.