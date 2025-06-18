The Idea Village Announces IDEAinstitute Pitch Night

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Idea Village is excited to announce that the IDEAinstitute Spring 2025 Pitch Night will take place on June 26 at the historic Dew Drop Inn in New Orleans.

Select founders from the Spring 2025 IDEAinstitute cohort will pitch their startups to a live audience and panel of judges.

The event also marks the return of the Big Idea Showcase, where alumni founders will share what they’re building now—and attendees will help select the most promising idea. Pitch Night is free and open to the public (registration below).

- Sponsors -

Companies Who Will Be Pitching

ti¢ker – A verified social investing app that automatically pulls real-time investment activity from users’ brokerage accounts, eliminating hype, screenshots, and misinformation.

GenM – A digital health platform for women in any stage of menopause—pre, peri, or post—offering a comprehensive solution to manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

WhosLive – A live-stream discovery platform that helps users find and watch streamers across Twitch, YouTube Live, Kick, Rumble, and more.

i-Spy Mold – An AI-powered platform where users can upload a photo of mold in their home and receive a report identifying the type and recommended next steps.

ISP Watchdog – An AI-powered customer support agent housed in a physical device that monitors home internet and autonomously handles calls, chats, and emails with service providers.

The recognition of these early-stage startups highlights the growing momentum of the New Orleans innovation ecosystem and reflects the breadth of ideas being developed in the Gulf South.

“Pitch Night serves as a strong culmination of the work these founders have accomplished over the 10-week accelerator and invites the community not only to hear, but participate in the growth of these promising companies,” said Andrew Albert, Programs Director at The Idea Village.

The winner of Pitch Night will be announced at the event.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

To register for the event, visit: Eventbrite Registration.

For more information about IDEAinstitute, visit: www.ideavillage.org/ideainstitute.

The IDEAinstitute Pitch Night has been held twice each year—once in the spring and once in the fall—since the program’s launch in the 2018–2019 academic year. Past IDEAinstitute Pitch Night winners have gone on to grow their businesses significantly, with most securing funding, expanding operations, and earning regional recognition.

- Sponsors -

About The Idea Village

The Idea Village champions innovation and entrepreneurship in New Orleans and throughout the Gulf South. Since its founding in 2000, The Idea Village has supported over 20,100+ entrepreneurs with mentorship, coaching, and access to capital. Alumni companies have generated more than $2 billion in regional economic impact.

A 501c3 non-profit, The Idea Village provides business accelerator programs that guide startups from the idea stage through venture capital rounds. The Idea Village works every day to cultivate a robust startup community and create an inclusive, vibrant, and future-driven economy. Further information can be found here: www.ideavillage.org.