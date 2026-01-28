The Idea Village Announces 2026 VILLAGEx Cohort

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village, one of the Gulf South’s leading startup accelerators, has announced the companies selected for its 2026 premier VILLAGEx accelerator program, a cohort of growth-stage, technology-driven ventures creatively tackling challenges across logistics, healthcare, AI, consumer products, culture, media, and public safety.

VILLAGEx is a 16-week, industry-agnostic accelerator program designed to help founders overcome the barriers to scaling, particularly access to capital, strategic mentorship, and investor readiness. The program focuses on alumni companies on the path to raising $1M+ in outside capital, and plays a critical role in continuing to foster the vibrant, high-impact entrepreneurial ecosystem across the Gulf South.

“One of the most exciting parts of welcoming a new VILLAGEx cohort is seeing the signal take shape,” said Andrew Albert, Programs Director at The Idea Village. “Louisiana has a distinct set of assets that make it fertile ground for innovation, and this group reflects that clearly. From companies like Vetavize, helping veterans navigate critical benefits and services, to startups bringing modern technology to the maritime industry and building entirely new categories of functional beverages, this cohort stands out. The signal is clear: a new wave of founders are leaning into the strengths of this state, and we’re excited to support their growth in the months ahead.”

The 2026 VILLAGEx Cohort

The 2026 VILLAGEx Cohort includes the following people and companies:

Harbor Lynx + Marine OT – A unified marine technology ecosystem for inland waterway operators, combining rugged hardware and intelligent software to deliver real-time visibility, actionable insights, and simplified fleet management across tugs, barges, and service vendors.

– A unified marine technology ecosystem for inland waterway operators, combining rugged hardware and intelligent software to deliver real-time visibility, actionable insights, and simplified fleet management across tugs, barges, and service vendors. Vetavize – An AI-powered digital platform helping veterans and transitioning service members navigate benefits, healthcare, and resources with clarity and confidence, delivered at no personal cost through a sponsor-funded model.

– An AI-powered digital platform helping veterans and transitioning service members navigate benefits, healthcare, and resources with clarity and confidence, delivered at no personal cost through a sponsor-funded model. Dreamland Koffucha – The world’s first sparkling probiotic coffee, offering the alertness and focus of traditional coffee without the jitters, headaches, or crash.

– The world’s first sparkling probiotic coffee, offering the alertness and focus of traditional coffee without the jitters, headaches, or crash. Gophr – An AI-powered logistics platform connecting suppliers, contractors, and industrial companies with verified drivers for same-day, on-demand deliveries through automated quoting, dispatch, and compliance.

– An AI-powered logistics platform connecting suppliers, contractors, and industrial companies with verified drivers for same-day, on-demand deliveries through automated quoting, dispatch, and compliance. CultureBot – A Slack-native platform that helps organizations intentionally build culture by embedding recognition, appreciation, and shared values into everyday team interactions.

– A Slack-native platform that helps organizations intentionally build culture by embedding recognition, appreciation, and shared values into everyday team interactions. WhosLive – A live-stream discovery hub aggregating top live content from Twitch, YouTube Live, TikTok, Kick, Rumble, and more – serving as a modern cable guide for livestreaming.

– A live-stream discovery hub aggregating top live content from Twitch, YouTube Live, TikTok, Kick, Rumble, and more – serving as a modern cable guide for livestreaming. Informuta – A seed and clinical-stage techbio company using proprietary AI and predictive biomarkers to forecast antibiotic resistance, enabling more precise, future-proofed treatment decisions.

– A seed and clinical-stage techbio company using proprietary AI and predictive biomarkers to forecast antibiotic resistance, enabling more precise, future-proofed treatment decisions. !nService – A browser-based law enforcement platform delivering real-time access to RMS capabilities alongside advanced tools like drone-as-first-responder and strategic AI integrations, accessible from any device.

The eight companies in the 2026 VILLAGEx cohort were selected from a competitive pool of more than 60 applicants through a rigorous evaluation process led by senior members of The Idea Village team alongside an experienced selection panel, who each considered market opportunity, scalability, industry impact, product maturity, team preparedness, and demonstrated traction as factors in their decision.

Over the next four months, each company will complete an intensive acceleration experience while working closely with a dedicated Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR), receiving hours of direct and valuable hands-on mentorship. Founders will also collaborate with a curated Advisory Board, an Investor-in-Residence, and a broad network of mentors from The Idea Village ecosystem to scale operations and prepare for capital raises.

Through accelerator programs like VILLAGEx, The Idea Village continues to strengthen the Gulf South’s innovation economy by helping founders transform ambitious ideas into scalable, venture-ready companies.

Alongside initiatives such as the Momentum Fund and the 3rd Coast Venture Summit, The Idea Village continues to further its commitment to fostering innovation and creating true regional, economic impact – connecting entrepreneurs with experienced operators, investors, and industry leaders while positioning New Orleans as a globally competitive destination for startup growth and investment.

About The Idea Village

The Idea Village champions innovation and entrepreneurship in New Orleans and throughout the Gulf South. Since its founding in 2000, The Idea Village has supported over 23,700+ entrepreneurs with mentorship, coaching, and access to capital. Alumni companies have generated more than $2 billion in regional economic impact. A 501c3 non-profit, operating exclusively for exempt purposes, The Idea Village provides business accelerator programs that guide startups from the idea stage through venture capital rounds. The Idea Village works every day to cultivate a robust startup community and create an inclusive, vibrant, and future-driven economy.