The Idea Village Announces 2025 VILLAGEx Cohort with Eight Startups Selected for this Highly Competitive Accelerator

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Idea Village, a leading nonprofit driving innovation and economic growth in New Orleans and across the Gulf South, proudly announces the eight startup companies selected for its premier VILLAGEx accelerator program in 2025. This 4-month program provides intensive support for high-growth companies, equipping them with the resources and coaching they need to scale rapidly.

The VILLAGEx 2025 cohort reflects a range of sectors, including software as service (SaaS), education tech, consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing technology, and more.

Over the next 16 weeks, each company will work closely with an assigned Entrepreneur-In-Residence (EIR), who will provide many hours of direct mentorship. Each VILLAGEx company will also work with a curated Advisory Board, an Investor-In-Residence, and other mentors in The Idea Village ecosystem, in addition to participating in cohort-wide events, to further scale their businesses and prepare to raise capital.

“It is exciting to see how these high-potential companies will progress over the next several months,” said Andrew Albert, Director of the VILLAGEx program at The Idea Village. “The eight startups in the cohort each offer innovative solutions that showcase the region’s entrepreneurial strengths. One will create culturally resonant learning platforms while another improves efficiencies in core industries; AI will be applied in a variety of uses; inclusivity will be valued and pursued. In short,” he said, “all eight of these ventures are poised for rapid growth and VILLAGEx will help them get there.”

The VILLAGEx 2025 cohort was selected based on market potential, growth trajectory, industry potential, product stage, team readiness, and traction. The eight companies in the VILLAGEx 2025 cohort are:

CampusKnot: A SaaS platform enhancing active learning and engagement in classrooms through real-time AI-powered tools.

Custom AI: Developing tailored software solutions to address niche industry challenges and seamlessly integrate with operations.

Healthy Hip Hop: The “Urban Disney,” leveraging culturally relevant programming and technology to create safe and engaging learning environments for children.

Hello Gravel: The “1-800-Flowers” for bulk aggregates, revolutionizing the construction materials supply chain.

Louie Louie: An award-winning hemp-based cannabis beverage, reimagining the way consumers enjoy cannabis.

OCD Solutions: A comprehensive digital platform for powersports and marine dealerships, streamlining operations and enhancing customer engagement.

P3 Technology: A platform connecting individuals with disabilities to research opportunities, fostering inclusivity and innovation.

QMS2GO: An AI-powered quality management assistant helping manufacturers streamline processes and ensure compliance, with unique benefits for Department of Defense contractors.

Companies participating in the VILLAGEx 2025 cohort will become eligible for investment through The Idea Village’s Momentum Fund, provided they continue to meet certain criteria along their growth journey. VILLAGEx operates uniquely in this way, now as a “funded accelerator” without taking equity from companies up front as a required participation fee, per the traditional model.

“Momentum Fund lays additional groundwork for sustainable, long-term support for our mission. It’s about building a foundation that supports our current entrepreneurs and fuels the next generation of innovators,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village.

Momentum Fund is formally affiliated with the 501c3 non-profit, enabling The Idea Village to support accelerator companies over the long-term and to ultimately participate in the company’s success through a carried interest of profits via the investment fund.

Since its inception, The Idea Village’s accelerator programs have delivered exceptional results, generating over $2 billion in economic impact and supporting alumni companies in securing significant venture funding. With initiatives like the Momentum Fund and other capital-focused programming The Idea Village is doubling down on its commitment to fostering innovation and positioning New Orleans as a global startup destination. The Idea Village champions innovation and entrepreneurship in New Orleans and throughout the Gulf South. Since its founding in 2000, The Idea Village has supported over 20,100 entrepreneurs with mentorship, coaching, and access to capital. Its alumni companies have contributed more than $2 billion in regional economic impact. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, The Idea Village provides accelerator programs guiding startups from the idea stage through venture capital rounds. The organization works daily to build a robust, inclusive, and future-focused economy.