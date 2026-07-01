The Greater New Orleans Foundation and Jefferson Community Foundation are United for Impact

For the last two decades, the Jefferson Community Foundation (JCF) has served as the backbone of philanthropy in Jefferson Parish.

As an affiliate of the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF), JCF has championed early childhood education and charter schools, spearheaded race equity dialogues, and created programs to support seniors while also standing up their own youth leadership program.

In all of these activities, JCF provides a vital bridge to connect generous donors with programs addressing the parish’s most pressing needs. We at GNOF could not be prouder of the accomplishments of JCF and their partnership with us as one of our affiliated supporting organizations.

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For more than 100 years, the Greater New Orleans Foundation has served the 13 parishes of Southeast Louisiana by promoting charitable giving, strengthening nonprofit organizations and leading transformational civic projects. Our partnership with JCF has helped deepen the impact of our philanthropy because local community leaders from Jefferson Parish are leading the way on projects that are close to home for them.

Particularly when it comes to civic projects, we have been inspired by JCF’s innovative ideas. The first idea we invested in was JCF’s master plan for Hope Haven, the former Archdiocese of New Orleans orphanage, which JCF has proposed be turned into the Southeastern LA Regional Aquatics Center, a regional, competition-level pool complex and natatorium.

Jefferson Parish has now acquired the Hope Haven property and has activated it with new walking trails that the community has embraced as JCF and its partners work to attract the capital needed to fully build out the natatorium. Once finished, it will be a transformational amenity for the community and the entire region.

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Following the devastation of Hurricane Ida in 2021, GNOF raised and awarded $150,000 to support JCF’s response and recovery grantmaking activities on the ground in Jefferson Parish. We then further extended that impact by giving another $75,000 to JCF to match their $75,000 investment enabling us to award $150,000 in recovery grants to support rebuilding efforts throughout Jefferson Parish. These funds supported rebuilding homes and providing employment opportunities for residents affected by the storm.

Our partnership with JCF in the wake of Hurricane Ida is a shining example of the impact of our relationship through shared investment, local strategy to address specific needs within Jefferson Parish, and a long-term commitment that emphasizes recovery and resilience over one-time aid.

JCF also won a $100,000 grant in 2023 from GNOF’s Next 100 Years Challenge, a regional competition that invited proposals for community-centered, cost-effective infrastructure improvements—including nature-based solutions—across the 13 parishes of Southeast Louisiana to reduce storm and disaster risk that could attract local, state and federal funding. JCF won this grant based on its great idea for creating a community oasis at the Ree Alario Special Needs Center and Miley Playground. Step by step and dollar by dollar, JCF and the Jefferson Parish government are working to make that vision a reality.

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The Jefferson Community Foundation also spearheaded Jefferson Parish’s Bicentennial Ball, a landmark party at Lakeside Shopping Center in celebration of 200 years of Jefferson Parish, whose proceeds went directly to strengthen educational opportunities and critical social initiatives parish wide.

The connection between the Greater New Orleans Foundation and the Jefferson Community Foundation is defined by strategic partnership, shared philanthropy and aligned community goals. We provide back-office support and host the Jefferson Community Foundation’s endowment, freeing up JCF to focus their efforts directly on civic projects.

During a time when many social and economic challenges exceed municipal capabilities, this relationship between our two organizations exemplifies how regional institutions and local organizations can work together to create meaningful, sustained impact.