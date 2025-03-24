The Freret Street Festival Announces Music Line-Up

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Freret Street Festival is returning to New Orleans on March 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., transforming Freret Street from Napoleon Avenue to Valmont Street, into a lively hub of art, music, and great festival food. Started in 2007, the Freret Street Festival aims to revitalize the Freret business corridor by providing an opportunity for people to “meet up with friends, listen to music and buy some art.”

The Freret Street Festival will feature three stages hosting a diverse lineup of musical performances. The three stages are the Napoleon, Valence, and Valmont stages, with Dias Brass Band opening at 11:00 a.m. on the Napoleon stage, the Loyola Songwriter Showcase on the Valence stage, and Minos the Saint on the Valmont stage.

At noon, the Tif Teddy Lamson Duet will perform on the Napoleon stage while Steve Kelly will be on the Valmont stage.

While the Loyola Hip Hop Showcase is happening on the Valence stage starting just after noon, Isaac Eady and Ghalia Volt (the One Woman Band) will play at 1:00 p.m. on the Napoleon and Valmont stages respectively.

DIZZY! is set to perform at 1:40 p.m. on the Valence Stage followed by the NOLA Capoeira and then Kissing Disease at 2:40 p.m. Meanwhile, People Museum will play at 1:50 p.m. on the Valmont Stage and Creole String Beans will start at 2:00 p.m. on the Napoleon stage.

Over on the Valmont stage, N’Fungola Sibo will kick off at 2:50 p.m. followed by Cuba Heat at 3:45 p.m.

Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars will start at 3:30 p.m. on the Napoleon stage while Planet of the Little Green Men will be playing at 3:35 p.m. on the Valence stage. NOLA Capoeira will perform again on the Napoleon stage at 3:55 p.m.

The Festival will round off its music offerings with DK Harrell at 4:45 p.m. on the Napoleon stage, Anjelika Jelly Joseph with special guest Nigel Hall on the Valence stage, and John “Papa” Gros on the Valmont stage.

This free, family-friendly event will also feature over 200 local artists and chefs, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of New Orleans. Attendees can explore six blocks filled with unique art installations, handcrafted goods, and a diverse array of local cuisine with six food courts.

The Freret Festival, which has become a staple in New Orleans’ vibrant spring festival lineup, also supports community initiatives, such as pet adoptions through Zeus’ Rescues.