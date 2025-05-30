The Feil Organization Signs Major Oakwood Lease

GRETNA, La. (press release) – The Feil Organization, a premier national real estate investment firm, has announced that it has signed a five-year, 11,487-square-foot lease for the administrative offices of The Department of Public Safety and Corrections at Oakwood Corporate Center in Gretna. The Department is set to move into its new headquarters in July 2025.

“We are pleased to welcome the Department of Public Safety and Corrections to Oakwood Corporate Center,” said Colette Wharton, Regional Director/Asset Manager at The Feil Organization. “This marks the second major public agency to choose Oakwood in recent months, a strong reflection of our goal and commitment to support integral community organizations.”

“Moving into Oakwood Corporate Center marks an exciting new chapter for the Department of Public Safety and Corrections,” said Tara Randle, District Manager at the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. “This location offers the space and accessibility we need to advance our mission and serve our community. We’re grateful to The Feil Organization for helping us find Oakwood a space that gives us the room to operate, collaborate and better serve the public.”

Oakwood Corporate Center is a Class A office building on Whitney Avenue. With 132,550 square feet, the property offers quick access to the West Expressway and is ideally located within minutes from the New Orleans Central Business District. Oakwood boasts on-site security, ample free parking and a cafe; in addition to being in close proximity to numerous hotels, restaurants and shopping options.

Recent capital improvements include renovation of the lobby, common corridors and restrooms. In October 2024, the Feil Organization signed a five-year lease with the Department of Children and Family Services, reinforcing Feil’s commitment to providing organizations with the space they can thrive and enhance local community support.

The Feil Organization was represented by Megan Reed of Property One in the lease transaction.

About the Feil Organization

The Feil Organization is a real estate investment, management, and development firm based in New York City with over 70 years of expertise. Feil’s diverse portfolio commands over 24 million square feet in industrial, commercial, and retail, over 5,000 residential properties, and thousands of acres of undeveloped land across the United States.