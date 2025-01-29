The Feil Organization Completes $4 Million Transformation of One Lakeway Lobby and Cafe

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The Feil Organization, a leading national real estate investment firm, announced the completion of a $4 million renovation project at One Lakeway located along the bustling Northern Causeway Boulevard in Metairie. In partnership with AGL Commercial Interiors and AECOM Tishman, the capital improvements refreshed the lobby and entry experience of One Lakeway and upgraded the Lakeway Café and Courtyard, which connects both One and Two Lakeway. Renovations of the Two Lakeway lobby are underway and expected to be complete by year-end. These refined improvements are expected to elevate the work environment for both tenants and visitors.

“We are committed to continually enhancing the spaces within our portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our tenants,” said Colette Wharton, Regional Director at the Feil Organization. “With these thoughtful renovations, Lakeway remains the preeminent workplace in the New Orleans community with modernized spaces that foster collaboration and elevate the daily experience. By balancing functionality with aesthetic appeal, we are confident that these upgrades will provide lasting value to both our tenants and visitors.”

“The final product of One Lakeway Lobby & Cafe offers an innovative and modern space that seamlessly blends functionality with sophistication,” said Robert J. Sullivan III, Sr. Vice President of AECOM Tishman. “We are grateful to continue our partnership with Feil, an organization that shares our dedication to creating innovative and transformative spaces. We look forward to starting work on Two Lakeway and furthering our collaboration nationally in New York City and Chicago.”

For the lobby of One Lakeway, the design vision was to reinforce the sophisticated, professional environment that the Feil Organization is known for. The space’s original architectural integrity was preserved, while a modern and timeless aesthetic was introduced. The result is a refined lobby that offers both elegance and functionality. The addition of plush blue fabrics, black accents, and reconfigured furniture arrangements create a more welcoming and collaborative space. Large-scale commissioned artwork enhances the high ceilings, contributing an organic and abstract element to the overall design, and complementing the lobby’s streamlined appearance.

“For many years, AGL Commercial Interiors has enjoyed providing interior renovation and design services for Lakeway. I have personally created and designed spaces for Lakeway and its current occupants, so this was a rewarding project to work on from start to finish. To enhance the overall workplace experience for anyone is the overall incentive I use to work through my projects. The design intent I developed along with Lakeway Management was a team effort, and The Feil Organization now has a sophisticated and useful space that is equally timeless and unique. Most importantly, the lobby and cafe renovations were designed to the high standard of the Lakeway buildings and in the image of the companies that occupy the building,” said Kelsey Reyes, Lead Designer at AGL Commercial Interiors.

Lakeway Cafe and courtyard, previously recognized as Lakeway Deli, was rebranded to complement and enhance the lobby renovations at One and Two Lakeway. The design intent was to create a familiar and usable building amenity that supports various activities; from users looking to grab lunch, have a meeting or enjoy a quiet, serene place to work. By creating a fresh, contemporary, and inviting atmosphere, individuals and groups can convene throughout the workday for a multitude of purposes. An integral part of accomplishing this was altering the space’s landscape to include outside dining and working options. By expanding the original interior layout to tie into the existing, underutilized courtyard, a connection was made between the exterior and interior. This generated an airy and comfortable combination to be used more frequently and efficiently. Familiar materials of light wood and concrete unite with the daylight, creating a naturally balanced space for daily use.

About Lakeway

Lakeway is a 1.2-million-square-foot office complex. Lakeway hosts numerous amenities, including a Marriott Hotel, cutting-edge Premier Fitness health club, restaurant, cafe, coffee shop, copy shop, conference center and sundry shop.

About The Feil Organization

The Feil Organization is a real estate investment, management, and development firm based in New York City with over 70 years of expertise. Feil’s diverse portfolio commands over 24 million square feet in industrial, commercial, and retail, over 5,000 residential properties, and thousands of acres of undeveloped land across the United States.