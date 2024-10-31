The visionary Founder and President of Tekchix, the foremost IT recruiting and talent agency in Louisiana, Norma Jean McClain has spent her entire career as a passionate disciple of technology and customer service. Now with the inclusion of her daughter Ava, the current VP of Operations and Delivery, Tekchix has become multi-generational; offering the kind of forward-thinking and personable service that comes only from a family-owned environment.

“She really is amazing. I couldn’t have done it without her. It’s everything I could have ever hoped for, to have my daughter as my business partner,” says Norma Jean. “Having that wonderful mother/daughter relationship adds a whole new dimension to Tekchix. It allows us to celebrate our successes and help each other through the tough times in a much more effective and enriching way.”

“You’ve got amazing skills, now let’s tell the world just how talented you are.”

With a boutique mentality of fewer clients/better service, Tekchix is hyper-focused on aligning prime candidates for careers that meet their goals rather than placing bodies in jobs without any specificity. Norma Jean and Ava advocate that finding the right fit for clients and candidates leads to higher retention and, ultimately, long-term benefits for all. As a family business, they have shared vision and values which enables consistent, high-quality service.

“As a family business, we have an unyielding commitment to success which helps promote the kind of service we provide our clients and our employees,” says Norma Jean. “That kind of high care customer service we hope our clients will be able to achieve is exemplified with Tekchix’s daily operations and we are very proud to uphold that standard.”

3445 N Causeway Blvd, Suite 701,Metairie, LA 70002 | (504) 312-1209 | thetekchix.com