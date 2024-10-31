A greater New Orleans institution for sixty-six years, Hall Piano is evolving into the future with a renovated retail space and a new name, STEINWAY PIANO GALLERY NEW ORLEANS, while retaining the same family-run service customers have grown to love.

“Don’t be confused- Hall Piano Company is not going away,” says co-owner Steve Kinchen. “We are evolving to better serve this community our founders made a commitment to in 1958. For Hall Piano, it was the natural and logical next evolution to become Steinway New Orleans.”

“We’re hands on owners who’ve worked hard to create a family atmosphere and culture with our employees.”

Established in 1958 by Dan Hall and John Wright, Sr. as a piano rebuilder and retail shop, Steinway New Orleans is now the exclusive Steinway retailer in Louisiana and one of only sixty-three in the entire continental United States. Through current owners John Wright Jr. and Steve Kinchen, Steinway New Orleans is expanding a grand tradition of service into the next generation by offering customers a move into the piano store of the future with their renovated retail space and revolutionary Spirio Room; featuring a Steinway Spirio R with “Connected Technology” that enables owners to partake in exclusive broadcasts from all over the world live in their living room! While continuing to provide the exemplary services Hall Piano has always been known for, including sales, concert rentals, and restoration of historic pianos of all kinds, Steinway Piano Gallery New Orleans continues to join the best of traditional artisanal piano production with amazing new technology for an even more exceptional experience for all.

To learn more, please visit SteinwayNewOrleans.com.

901 David Dr, Metairie, LA 70003 | (504) 733-8863 | steinwayneworleans.com