Leonel’s Upholstery

A community staple since 1983, Leonel’s Fine Upholstery and Furniture is known for its dedication to its Greater New Orleans neighbors while also providing the highest quality upholstery and custom furniture services. Having learned his craft in the furniture shops of Honduras and the manufacturing companies of New York City, Leonel Valladares Sr. has long cultivated a culture of excellence, professionalism, and profound love for what he does for 40 years!

“Celebrating 40 Years in Business”

A full-service commercial and residential upholsterer as well as a custom-made furniture manufacturer and fabric store, Leonel’s Fine Upholstery and Furniture utilizes thousands of designer fabrics from premier textile companies, including Fortuny, Scalamandre, Manuel Canovas, Kravet Fabrics, and so many more. Their craftsmanship can be enjoyed in many hotels throughout New Orleans, including the Windsor Court Hotel, Ambassador Hotel, International House Hotel, and the Ritz Carlton. But mostly, Leonel’s legacy can be felt in the goodwill of his longtime customers who have helped foster his dreams into a reality. The family knows that success like this only comes from a community that embraces them and is wholly grateful for the support.

“Leonel is a real gem to work with on projects, from custom furniture to high-end upholstery,” says Wendy Kerrigan, a customer for over 25 years. “Any piece of furniture from him is always better than something I could get from a national retailer. Working with his wife Miriam who runs the office and his son as well, the whole family is fantastic to work with.”

To learn more about Leonel’s work, please visit leonels.com.

2843 Piedmont St, Kenner, LA 70062 | (504) 469-0889 | leonels.com