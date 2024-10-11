The Eliza Jane Named a Top Hotel in New Orleans by Condé Nast Traveler

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The Eliza Jane recognized as the 10th ranked hotel in New Orleans.

More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here

“We’re over the moon to be ranked as one of the best hotels in the incredible and hospitable city of New Orleans,” said Michael Farquharson, managing director at The Eliza Jane. “This prestigious accolade is a testament to our team’s commitment to providing excellent service and an unforgettable experience that keeps guests coming back.”

The Eliza Jane, a Hyatt Unbound Collection hotel, is a 196-room boutique hotel located just steps away from the lively French Quarter in the heart of New Orleans. Housed in several historic warehouses, the hotel’s unique programming, amenities and design pay homage to its storied past as a gunpowder company, bitters distillery and printing house for the city’s famed Daily Picayune newspaper.

Arched passageways join The Eliza Jane with its signature French Southern fusion restaurant, Couvant. Housed in the former Peychaud Cocktail Bitters factory, Couvant reimagines elegant French cuisine with southern soul and a New Orleans flair. Driven by Executive Chef Ryan Pearson, its ever-evolving menu pulls from the city’s eclectic influences and showcases locally and regionally sourced ingredients. The hotel’s lobby lounge, The Press Room, offers intriguing cocktails and small plates in a setting that is equal parts library, working space and bar.

For more information about The Eliza Jane, The Press Room and Couvant, visit www.theelizajane.com