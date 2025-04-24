The Ehrhardt Group Announces Senior Advisor Role

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Mark Romig, a distinguished, trusted figure in tourism, public relations and community engagement, is stepping into a senior advisor role at The Ehrhardt Group (TEG), the No. 1 public relations firm in the Gulf South.



With more than four decades of experience and leadership in New Orleans, Romig will support the firm’s work in client strategy, business development and community outreach, while continuing to serve as senior advisor with New Orleans & Company, the tourism industry’s official destination marketing and sales organization.



“Mark has been a part of some of the most important issues and events in New Orleans for decades, and we’ve been able to collaborate with him over the years on many of them – like Super Bowls and the opening of the World War II Museum. Bringing him on board at TEG positions him to seamlessly continue this work while enhancing our team with his expertise,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of The Ehrhardt Group. “His experience, insight and passion for New Orleans will be invaluable to our clients and our team. This is a match nearly 30 years in the making.”



A native New Orleanian and passionate advocate for the city, Romig has helped shape the region’s image on the global stage through innovative tourism marketing, crisis communications leadership and civic involvement. As chief marketing officer for New Orleans & Company and former president and CEO of the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation, he led campaigns that significantly increased visitor numbers and elevated New Orleans’ global reputation.

“Having collaborated often with The Ehrhardt Group over the years, I have long admired the work they do and the impact they’re making throughout our community and beyond,” Romig said. “Joining this winning team will be a new challenge for me, and I look forward to playing a part in TEG’s continued success.”

Romig is a familiar voice to many New Orleanians. He serves as the play-by-play announcer for Saints football games in the Superdome, succeeding his father, Jerry Romig, who retired from that role in 2013 after serving for 44 years and 446 consecutive games.

Mark Romig was instrumental in planning and executing the 1984 World’s Fair, where he served as director of protocol and guest relations, and has participated in various national political campaigns and served on numerous boards. Among his current volunteer roles, he is chairman of WYES-TV and vice-chairman of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation. He also serves as chairman of the board of the Fore!Kids Foundation (Zurich Classic) and sits on the board of directors of Fidelity Bank.

In recent years, Romig helped lead the rebranding of New Orleans & Company, co-chaired the PR, Media and Branding Committee for Super Bowl LIX, and continues to play a key role in planning Sail250 New Orleans, America’s 250th anniversary maritime celebration.



Romig has received some of the highest honors in tourism and public service, including the French government’s Ordre national du Mérite, Spain’s Orden del Mérito Civil, the New Orleans Ad Club’s Silver Medal, University of New Orleans’ Alumnus of the Year, the Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality Award and, most recently, the Will Mangham Leadership in Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award from the Louisiana Travel Association.

About The Ehrhardt Group

Founded in 1996, The Ehrhardt Group (TEG) is the largest full-service public relations firm in the Gulf South. With office locations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, TEG represents industry leaders across the Gulf South offering public, media and community relations, marketing, content creation, issues and crisis management, media training and research services.