The Ehrhardt Group Announces Key PR Staff

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ehrhardt Group (TEG) has announced promotions and additions to three key PR staff positions within the organization.

TEG is promoting Andrea Morris to account supervisor and welcoming Sarah G. Materne back to the agency as senior manager of operations. TEG is also promoting Katie Grace Walshe to account executive.

“These three talented PR professionals—who bring an energetic, solution-oriented approach to every challenge—are prime examples of how and why TEG is able to deliver the highest quality advice and execution to our clients,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of The Ehrhardt Group. “From Andrea’s track record for building lasting client relationships and leading with clarity to Sarah’s reputation for creative problem solving and operational leadership, our team is built for strategic growth, both for our firm and for the businesses and organizations TEG represents across the Gulf South. Also vital to our team, Katie Grace brings the type of focus, expertise and client service that make our company better each day. Their work speaks for itself, and these promotions reflect their contributions to our team and the work we do.”

Serving as a TEG senior account executive for five years, Andrea Morris has led successful campaigns and provided critical media and messaging direction for clients such as Walmart, Service Corporation International, Stone Pigman and the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District. Now, as account supervisor, Morris is expanding her strategic guidance for the agency and its clients. The New Orleans native has more than a decade of experience in advertising and marketing from agencies including Peter A. Mayer Advertising and Bent Media and was a global marketing communications specialist for Intralox, LLC, prior to joining TEG. Morris graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in marketing.

Sarah Materne began her career at TEG in 2007, rising to the position of senior account executive before changing gears to build a successful 14-year career in the healthcare industry. She returned to TEG in January to serve as senior manager of operations. To this new role Materne brings a distinctive blend of skills that bridge journalism, sales and marketing as she works to streamline processes, enhance client experiences and support TEG’s strategic growth. A New Orleans native, Materne holds a B.A. in print journalism from the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication.

Katie Grace Walshe’s promotion to account executive comes after a successful run as a marketing/executive assistant, during which she contributed to TEG’s brand presence through writing, content development and marketing initiatives. Walshe is one of the co-authors of TEG’s Gulf South Index series that examines why the people in the region—from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle—make the decisions they make. Walshe works on projects across healthcare, energy, education and corporate sectors. She is a native New Orleanian and Loyola University Chicago graduate.

About The Ehrhardt Group

Founded in 1996, The Ehrhardt Group (TEG) is the largest full-service public relations firm in the Gulf South. With office locations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, TEG represents industry leaders across the Gulf South offering public, media and community relations, marketing, content creation, issues and crisis management, media training and research services. For more information, visit The Ehrhardt Group.