The Ehrhardt Group Adds 3 and Promotes 2

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group (TEG) continues to grow, welcoming three new hires: Caroline Tibbs as assistant account executive, Melissa Brunvoll as marketing manager and Isaac Constans as account executive. Named the No. 1 public relations firm in the Gulf South for the sixth consecutive year, TEG has also promoted Katie Babin to account supervisor and Amy Boraks to senior account executive.

“Our people have always been the foundation of our success, and these promotions and new additions reflect both the strength of our team today and the future we’re continuing to build,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of The Ehrhardt Group. “Amy and Katie have consistently demonstrated the leadership and strategic thinking our clients rely on, while Caroline, Melissa and Isaac each bring valuable experience and fresh perspectives to our team as we continue helping clients navigate opportunities and challenges across the Gulf South.”

Katie Babin

Katie Babin – Ehrhardt Group Adds 3 and Promotes 2. Photo provided by TEG.

Katie Babin has been promoted to account supervisor, where she leads strategic communications efforts for several of the region’s largest hospitality and cultural organizations, including the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, New Orleans & Company, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, BRG Hospitality and Broadway in New Orleans. Babin earned a bachelor’s degree in communication with a concentration in public relations from Louisiana State University and a master’s degree in hospitality and tourism management from the University of New Orleans.

- Sponsors -

Amy Boraks

Amy Boraks – Ehrhardt Group Adds 3 and Promotes 2. Photo provided by TEG.

Amy Boraks has been promoted to senior account executive. In her new role, she contributes to strategic communications initiatives, manages media relations and supports crisis communications, stakeholder engagement and community outreach efforts for TEG clients across the Gulf South. Her account portfolio includes organizations in public affairs, energy, hospitality, maritime, healthcare, entertainment and other highly regulated industries. Boraks earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Caroline Tibbs

Caroline Tibbs – Ehrhardt Group Adds 3 and Promotes 2. Photo provided by TEG.

As an assistant account executive for The Ehrhardt Group, Caroline Tibbs supports clients across industries including healthcare, energy, hospitality, finance and education. A Mississippi native, Tibbs earned a bachelor’s degree in integrated marketing communications from the University of Mississippi, with minors in general business and public relations. Before joining TEG, she worked as a public relations specialist for the Mississippi Public Service Commission.

Melissa Brunvoll

Melissa Brunvoll – Ehrhardt Group Adds 3 and Promotes 2. Photo provided by TEG.

Melissa Brunvoll joins TEG in the newly created role of marketing manager, where she will lead efforts to strengthen the firm’s brand visibility across the Gulf South. Brunvoll earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and Spanish from Tulane University. Prior to joining TEG, she served as marketing director at Lambeth House and held various operations and events roles at Marriott International.

Isaac Constans

Isaac Constans – Ehrhardt Group Adds 3 and Promotes 2. Photo provided by TEG.

Isaac Constans joins The Ehrhardt Group as an account executive specializing in public affairs. He assists clients in the energy, healthcare and coastal restoration sectors by developing and communicating strategic messages to key audiences. A New Orleans native, Constans earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from Michigan State University. Before joining TEG, he worked as a reporter covering state and federal government and served as communications strategist for the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan.

The Ehrhardt Group Overview

Founded in 1996, The Ehrhardt Group is the largest full-service public relations firm in the Gulf South. With office locations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, TEG represents industry leaders across the Gulf South offering public, media and community relations, marketing, content creation, issues and crisis management, media training and research services.