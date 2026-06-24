Economy

The Data Center Finds New Orleans Still Struggling to Recover Lost Jobs

June 24, 2026   |By
The Data Center Finds New Orleans Still Struggling to Recover Lost Jobs
The Data Center Finds New Orleans Still Struggling to Recover Lost Jobs. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – A new report released by The Data Center and Brookings Institution shows that despite billions of dollars in post-Hurricane Katrina recovery funding and years of economic development efforts aimed at growing targeted industries, the New Orleans metropolitan area has lost more jobs since 2000 than any other major metropolitan area in the

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