The Covery Rebrands as Uptown Wellness + Aesthetics

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Located in the heart of Uptown New Orleans at 4712 Magazine Street, The Covery announces its rebranding as Uptown Wellness + Aesthetics. Originally opened in July 2023, the luxury spa is redefining its focus on local roots and personalized wellness.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned with the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include the unveiling of the spa’s new signage, inspired by Uptown’s iconic live oak tree, and a celebratory confetti cannon moment.

With the New Year already here, Uptown Wellness + Aesthetics (formerly The Covery) is ready to help New Orleanians prioritize self-care and wellness in 2025. Locally owned and operated, the wellness spa embraces its independence as it transitions from The Covery franchise with a renewed focus on personalized services, from facials and cryotherapy to IV therapy, all under one roof.

Co-owners Jacob Tramontin and Sasha Area, both Louisiana natives, view the rebrand as a chance to deepen their ties to the community. Breaking away from The Covery franchise allows them to focus on creating a truly local, personalized wellness experience. With Uptown Wellness + Aesthetics, they aim to offer a space where relaxation and self-care are central to New Orleans living. The new branding, featuring a live oak tree — a quintessential symbol of Uptown New Orleans — reflects their commitment to the region.

“We’re proud to take this step toward becoming an independent business that’s tailored to locals,” said Tramontin. “New Orleans is about community and connection, and Uptown Wellness + Aesthetics reflects those values. Our goal is to provide a sanctuary where our neighbors can recharge, reset, and thrive.”

Uptown Wellness + Aesthetics offers a full spectrum of services designed to cater to wellness and self-care needs in a serene, upscale environment. Guests can enjoy cryotherapy and cold plunge therapy to reduce inflammation and accelerate recovery, IV therapy to boost hydration and immunity, and facials and skin treatments to enhance natural beauty. Additional offerings include compression therapy, infrared sauna sessions, and red-light therapy. The spa also provides advanced body contouring services and personalized wellness plans tailored to individual goals.

“What sets us apart is our relaxing spa atmosphere and the ability to offer such a wide variety of services — from cold plunge therapy to a HydraFacial — all under one roof,” said Area.

Uptown Wellness + Aesthetics will celebrate its grand reopening with a full weekend of events in February. Guests can tour the facility, learn about its services, meet the team, and participate in special giveaways.