The Business Community is Marching On

After coming off a super February, New Orleans is on fire, and the business community is not slowing down.

This month starts off with the second weekend of Carnival and super parades leading into Mardi Gras. Then, after you catch your breath, the business community heats back up with some golf, excellent networking, annual luncheon and a gala.

This month, there are two wonderful women’s events. On Thursday, March 13, the New Orleans Chamber is hosting its Women’s Business Alliance night at Rosie’s on the Roof. More information can be found at NewOrleansChamber.org.

Then, the next week, on Wednesday March 19, JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber focus their monthly Prosper Jefferson series on women in leadership. This event takes place at the JEDCO Conference Center. For tickets, visit JEDCO.org.

On March 20, head to the Northshore for a round of golf for a great cause as the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual “Swinging for Scholarships” golf tournament at Money Hill Golf and Country Club. Visit StTammanyChamber.org for more information.

The day after the golf tournament is a super Friday as GNO, Inc., is hosting their annual luncheon at the Hyatt Regency. I am looking forward to a great recap of all the Super Bowl excitement. I encourage you to end your day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center — better known as the Saints training facility — with the Jefferson Chamber Black and Gold Gala. Visit JeffersonChamber.org for tickets and more information.

Speaking of Saints, welcome to New Orleans new head coach Kellen Moore. Around here we also celebrate March 28 as “Falcons Day.” IYKYK so you better know. Looking forward to a great 2025 season

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing