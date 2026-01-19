Brian Tran and Thien Nguyen – The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Opens in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Brothers That Just Do Gutters has announced the opening of its New Orleans location serving the Greater NOLA area. The franchise is owned and operated by Thien Nguyen and partner Brian Tran, bringing a hands-on background in home improvement, operational leadership, and a commitment to delivering a more professional contractor-services experience for local homeowners.

Nguyen was born and raised in New Orleans and began working in blue-collar industries immediately after high school. His early experience included four years working on oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, where he performed industrial painting and sandblasting in extreme conditions and critical weather environments. He later worked as an auto technician at Best Buy, installing car electronics including speakers, security alarms, dashcams, backup cameras, and remote start systems.

After relocating to Charlotte, North Carolina, Nguyen helped open and run a new family restaurant, gaining firsthand experience managing operations, serving customers, and running a business day to day. He later returned to New Orleans to settle down and build his career in the sign and graphics industry, where he progressed into management—leading crews, coordinating installations, maintaining inventory, and scheduling work around customer needs. Nguyen and his wife are raising two young children.

“I’ve always enjoyed building things with my hands and seeing the end result,” said Nguyen. “Over time, I realized I wanted more than just completing projects—I wanted to build something of my own and create long-term customer relationships based on quality work and trust.”

While Nguyen did not come from the gutter industry directly, he brings experience across home improvement projects ranging from renovations and additions to everyday repairs. He has also served as a team lead and shop manager, developing skills in scheduling, training, quality control, inventory oversight, and customer satisfaction.

Nguyen said he was drawn to The Brothers That Just Do Gutters because the brand’s systems and training allow owners to deliver consistent, high-quality service while maintaining a hands-on approach in the field.

“What caught my attention was the focus on reinventing contractor services,” added Nguyen. “This model replaces the traditional approach with professionalism, transparency, and repeatable quality—so customers can feel confident in the experience from start to finish.”

The Greater New Orleans location provides professional gutter installation and maintenance services, with a focus on clear communication, respectful jobsite practices, and reliable workmanship. Team members are trained and OSHA-certified, and the business is committed to protecting homes through dependable service and honest recommendations.

For service inquiries, visit https://greater-nola-area.brothersgutters.com/ or contact (504) 766-3813.

About The Brothers That Just Do Gutters

Part of the Evive Brands family, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters is a community-minded, customer-centric gutter contractor that delivers premium solutions with honesty, integrity, and superior service. Franchise locations nationwide are committed to protecting homes and strengthening local communities through quality workmanship and exceptional client experiences.