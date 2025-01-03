The Blood Center Holds Blood Drive at Lakeside Shopping Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – From 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, The Blood Center will hold a Blood Drive for the New Year’s Day victims at the Lakeside Shopping Center located at 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA, 70002. A Bloodmobile will be set up at the Cheesecake Factory entrance of the shopping center. Appointments are not necessary and walkups are welcome.

The Blood Center said it is calling on the community to donate blood for the victims of the attack in the French Quarter. During the holiday season, blood donations typically decline due to busy schedules, allowing regional inventory levels to fall below optimal levels. This necessitates emergency blood drives.

“This is a worst-case scenario for our blood supply, and a stark reminder of the vital role donated blood plays in our daily lives,” said Billy Weales, president and CEO of The Blood Center. “Availability before an emergency is crucial in saving lives. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence. Our local community will make a difference by donating blood, and we must replenish what was used as we prepare for the Super Bowl, Mardi Gras, and other upcoming events.”

The Blood Center reminds the public that eligible donors can give blood every 56 days.

“We are a resilient city and must come together to help and support each other,” said Dr. Tim Peterson, medical director of The Blood Center. “Donating blood is an easy way we can make a difference. Our blood supply is mostly stable due to our neighbors.”

The Blood Center said it needs local citizens to donate now and whenever eligible, ensuring New Orleans is ready for any tragedy.

The Blood Center must collect 200 to 250 units daily to meet the demand because it serves as the primary supplier of blood and blood components to more than 50 hospitals in South Louisiana, South Mississippi and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Blood Center said people can also donate blood at the following locations:

TBC Corporate Office – 2609 Canal Street, New Orleans, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

St Vincent D Paul – 3500 Canal St., New Orleans, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Metairie Donor Center – 2617 Edenborn, Suite A, Metairie, 7a.m-7p.m.

Pelican Athletic Club – 1170 Meadow Brook Blvd, Mandeville, La. noon – 5 p.m.

Hammond – 1116 McKaskle Drive, Hammond 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

New Orleans at UNO – 2000 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m

Mandeville – 4350 Hwy. 22, Suite K, Mandeville, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m

Slidell – 105 Smart Ave., Slidell, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m

Thibodaux – 1107 Audubon Ave. Suite B, Thibodaux, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m

West Bank – 1991 Barataria Blvd, Marrero, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m

Columbia, MS – 1111 US-98 Suite B, Columbia, MS, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m

Hattiesburg, MS – 4700 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, MS, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m

Ocean Springs, MS – 2939 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs, MS,10 a.m. – 7 p.m

Picayune – 509 Hwy. 11 North, Picayune, MS, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m