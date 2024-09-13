The Big Health Event is Happening Saturday, Sept. 14

NEW ORLEANS — This Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Urban League of Louisiana will host The Big Health Event presented by Ochsner Health at the Morial Convention Center.

Promoting health and wellness, event attendees will have access to free school supplies, free uniform vouchers and free gym shoes—all available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, there will be free parking in Lot F at the Convention Center. In addition to the free giveaways, The Big Health Eventwill feature health screenings, fitness activities, information on healthy living, and more.

The mission of the Urban League of Louisiana is to assist African Americans and other communities seeking equity to secureeconomic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. For more information, click here.